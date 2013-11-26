Frotcast 180: Catching Fire & Oldboy with Laremy Legel

Senior Editor
11.26.13 24 Comments

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as”)

Bret, Laremy, and Vince on this early holiday episode. We open the show talking about heckler stories, including Vince’s recent experience with the drunk girl at the dueling piano bar who kicked the piano man in the face. We lead into Spike Lee’s Oldboy remake (full review forthcoming) and the idea of remakes in general. Based on Sharlto Copley in Oldboy and Jodie Foster in Elysium, we discuss the most ill-advised acting performances of this year, and of all time. We talk about Only God Forgives and misanthropic directors, and promos for network TV shows that are so ridiculous they feel like SNL sketches. We wrap it up with your emails about dates gone wrong, horrible break-ups, job troubles, church, existential buffoons, and dominatrices.

PROBLEMS DOWNLOADING THE ‘CAST? I’ve had a couple people ask me about this. If you’re having trouble downloading from iTunes (over which I have no control, unfortunately), there are numerous other options.

Enjoy! Email at us at frotcast@gmail.com. Write us some reviews, and send us links to them!

And now, some of our favorite so-bad-it-looks-fake network promos:

I think Do No Harm is the clear stand out here. I’d be kind of proud if I’d come up with Ironsides.

