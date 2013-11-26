Frotcast 180: Catching Fire & Oldboy with Laremy Legel

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right-click, “save as”)
Bret, Laremy, and Vince on this early holiday episode. We open the show talking about heckler stories, including Vince’s recent experience with the drunk girl at the dueling piano bar who kicked the piano man in the face. We lead into Spike Lee’s Oldboy remake (full review forthcoming) and the idea of remakes in general. Based on Sharlto Copley in Oldboy and Jodie Foster in Elysium, we discuss the most ill-advised acting performances of this year, and of all time. We talk about Only God Forgives and misanthropic directors, and promos for network TV shows that are so ridiculous they feel like SNL sketches. We wrap it up with your emails about dates gone wrong, horrible break-ups, job troubles, church, existential buffoons, and dominatrices.
PROBLEMS DOWNLOADING THE ‘CAST? I’ve had a couple people ask me about this. If you’re having trouble downloading from iTunes (over which I have no control, unfortunately), there are numerous other options.
- Podbean
- Frotcast.com (to be updated shortly)
- FilmDrunk
Enjoy! Email at us at frotcast@gmail.com. Write us some reviews, and send us links to them!
And now, some of our favorite so-bad-it-looks-fake network promos:
I think Do No Harm is the clear stand out here. I’d be kind of proud if I’d come up with Ironsides.
Hey so if I need another movie podcast to listen to because Film Pigs updates too sporadically, can I just jump right in on this or should I clear some time to plow through the first 179 like Burnsy’s mom through a USF frat rush event?
Vince giggles, Brendan played football (yes, professionally), Brett is Brett, Ben has cancer, Burnsy is the best, and Laremy now has palsy face. You’re all caught up.
Bro, you forgot Lieb loves quicksand porn and getting choked out in a minivan by a girl he just met because she has nice boobs.
The Frotcast is seriously the best return for time investment I’ve seen. I started all the way back at number 1, and admittedly it’s a bit shaky for the first couple but it *quickly* gets around to it’s modern format of just awesome funny conversations. I’ve actually started my third go-through for days when I’ve already listened to the new ones.
For me the real difference came when the Frotcast stopped trying to be so stringently film-centric and opened the floor to just a bunch of funny guys riffing on generally film-related topics in addition to whatever was just funny at the time. If you *get* it, you’ll never love a podcast more.
In conclusion: Yeah, start from the beginning. It’s totally worth it.
And BTW, Bret is the best :-)
I’m kinda partial to Fake Bret. I just wish he and Vince could get along. :-(
Laremy does a film podcast twice a week that is excellent.
[www.ropeofsilicon.com]
YOU SHUT YOUR WHORE MOUTH ABOUT JODIE FOSTER!
(ok, haven’t listened yet, but still)
Do no harm is the same show christian slater had four years ago that was cancelled after two episodes. it was called my own worst enemy. only this new version seems to mix in dexter’s cheesy bullshit and nip tuck’s gay stuff. just sayin.
Holy s**t. They made Wheels and the Legman. [youtu.be]
Dr. J. Cole = Dr Jekyll. Blech.
The Stitcher app is also a great way to listen on your phone.
Eskimo bros is from The League. First season I think.
Is it better or worse that Ironside is a remake of a nearly fifty year old show?
Also re: the Frotcast – listen to them all in order. By episode seven or so, you get into Four Loko, eight has Olivia Munn’s book/shooting-the-kid-in-the-face-before-jigsaw-finishes-talking bits, and from there it just gets better. Plus, callbacks.
Haha, classic Frotcast quote!
Of course Brett likes Attack on Titan. Random killing aside, the blonde is pretty much his spirit animal.
I didn’t say I LIKED it, I just said I was watching it. I feel the same way about it as I did about Breaking Bad, where I keep giving it a chance because The Internet won’t stop screeching about how great it is. I’m not particularly impressed with what it’s offering. Wait, their little sissy friend is my spirit animal? Fuck you/Yeah, I guess so.
Not the whiny nerd dude, the loner chick that twists arms around in the training camp.
I wish the titans had creepy little genitals swinging around all creepy.
I’m almost ashamed to admit how hard I laughed at the first three air horns. Also started to laugh during the pressure cooker discussion, on account of its mere existence on a podcast.
I’m listening to your porn star conversation in Frotcast 157 as I catch up on work, and it reminded me of something I meant to ask a week or two back. If anyone would ever have an opinion on this it’d be your crew. Is it just me, or does mainstream porn seem more accepting of non-consensual scenarios? I know Bret doesn’t care because he’s just in it for the mechanical flesh slapping, but I tend to go the other way and prefer context over simple rote execution. Is that just what constitutes “edgy” or whatever nonsense pablum term one wants to use in this day when anal because commonplace years ago, and ass-to-mouth is if not standard far more common now that even five years ago—something that was impossible to find fetish ten or more years ago.
Is it like the porn (sex) version of disaster porn like your standard summer tentpoles outdoing themselves to where Man of Steel’s death toll would’ve been over 100,000, and that was just the first to my mind in a summer full of Pacific Rim, Star Trek, and World War Z (although I’m not sure if that counts as it is an end of the world movie). Or even RIPD somehow managed to have scenes in the commercials where fucking buildings in downtown were collapsing.
uh… dongs?
Just listened to this one today and I have to say, I really enjoyed Bret and Vince’s alone time. It was a different kind of funny and even weirdly insightful at times.
I can’t be the only one feeling the Frotcrew drifting apart (Ben lately for health reasons and Brendan just being a diva)… it’s good to know that Vince/Bret can hold down the fort when needed.