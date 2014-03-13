Frotcast 194: True Detective Finale And #FreakOnALeashContest

If you’re looking to avoid True Detective spoilers, I don’t think we get particularly spoilery, but you can skip 39 minutes to about 53 if you really want to be safe.
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
Matt Lieb is back in the Frotquarters with Vince, Bret, Ben, and Brendan this week. We open the show talking about what we think Veronica Mars might be about. Somehow this leads to a contest over the best Korn gibberish impression. Tweet the winner at #FreakOnALeashContest. That leads to a discussion of the worst nü-metal bands and forgotten early 90s music. Ben talks about the Whoop Dreams premiere in Chicago, and we play a deleted scene of Matt wishing he was getting laid (15:50). Brendan tells us about the ultimate tourist he saw in Hawaii (19:00). We discuss the kissing viral video that was actually an ad (22:30). We reminisce about Ugly Kid Joe for a while and wonder why no one shouts “Guitaaaah!” before the guitar solo anymore (28:00). Fake Bret shows up around 36:00 for an episode of “Fake Brettective.”
We talk the True Detective from 39-53 and the obnoxiousness of people’s theories about it. We find a horrible Esquire article, and Matt tells us about why he pees sitting down (1 hour). We talk about Kickstarter and Veronica Mars, and why hobos don’t carry bindles anymore. Anyway, enjoy, tell a friend, and come see Vince do comedy at the Sports Basement at 6 pm this Friday (San Francisco).
—
You guys missed the point entirely on the show’s portrayal of women. It’s not that women need to be portrayed accurately. No one is saying that or expecting it of FICTION. It’s that literally every woman on the show is portrayed in terms of their relationship to men through sex. Sex crime victim! Stripper! Prostitute! Jilted wife who sleeps with a dude to get back at her husband! Random ex prostitute who sleeps with a guy so he can cheat on his wife again! Creepy swamp person who has sex with her brother! It’s not much of a stretch to call this show out on the choices it made.
Yes, every character is flawed, but not exclusively in terms of sex.
I totally agree. I think I made a halfhearted attempt to say so, but I was still trying to yell at people who don’t like Girls, so that probably didn’t come across at all.
I find the gender vs narrative argument to be completely soul-draining, and I don’t have much left in the tank, so I usually just invoke my privilege and go do something else. But it’s probably worth having by people less broken than me.
lots of exclamation points!
Or as Brendan said, it’s a pulp detective story, and as such women are either femmes fatale, victims, or scenery.
There is a good point to be made that Marty’s ex-wife and even the two women he cheats on her with turn out to be the only characters who aren’t fucked up, fuck-ups, or villains.
I also agree. They use the usual “true to the genre” cop out, which is usually just a handy way of deflecting legitimate criticism. Legit criticism, still a legit show.
Overall, I don’t think it even merits discussion. This was about Marty and Rust and everyone else was a plot device to move their characters from A to B or to move the story from A to B.
Except the sister. That was gratuitous in light of every other element showing how fucked up he was.
I agree, though it doesn’t make me like the show any less. Several of the women actually could have had more interesting story lines, but the show focused on the detectives and the women were left mostly as window dressing.
I think it does merit discussion, and has, not because this show exists in a vacuum, but because this handy way of showing women as something that exist in a story just to buffer the story of the ‘men’ has been done and done and done again, and they seemed to be going for more than just the average story.
Every woman was shown as a sex object and every man (aside from the two leads) was shown as either a help or hindrance in the investigation. The show didn’t put much effort into defining or portraying anyone outside the two leads.
“Matt tells us about why he pees sitting down (1 hour)”
That could either be the best or worst TED Talk in history.
Sitting sown to pee is obviously the superior choice. When has standing ever been better than sitting? Oh yeah, that one time called “never”.
Standing allows the pee pee to gain too much velocity, and upon collision with a standard porcelain urinal it shatters into a countless spray of particles flying everywhere, essentially becoming a urine-based analog of the Large Hadron Collider. Standing while peeing is just irresponsible.
Only sit to pee when on the company dime!
Otherwise, especially at sporting events, it’s ok to sit and shit in stand up urinals.
I pee into the toilet whenever possible to avoid splash back. Standing, because I’m a man.
That one time called “in the woods”, or that other time called “behind a dumpster”, or that other time called “out of the window of a moving car”.
I think Magary covered the peeing sitting down thing on DS a while ago, around the same time the internet realized a significant portion of its population wipes while standing up.
Sit-peeing seems to me like another example of extended adolescence. Unless you have a boner – then sitting to control the stream is fine.
I do the Larry David and sit when I get up to pee in the middle of the night. I don’t want to have to turn on the light and wake myself up more and i don’t have to worry about pissing all over the place.
I pee sitting down cuz I’m tired of having to wipe the pee sprinkles off my calves, feet and toes 6-8 times a day.
All that 90s Hip Hop and nothing from A Tribe Called Quest? Son, I am Disappoint. The Low End Theory is the pinnacle of hip hop.
I can relate to Matt. I have that problem too. I don’t call it shy bladder, I call it stage fright. It’s significantly harder for me to pee if there are people near me.
I’m only 10 minutes into the podcast and I just gotta stop to say that I can listen to you guys mock and imitate nu-metal every week and never get bored of it.
Oh and here’s my 90’s songs requests for you guys to rip on th next time this topic is brought up:
– “Primitive Radio Gods – Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand”. Not cuz it’s a bad song, but just the pretentiousness of the title. Maybe work in a joke about that movie with the equally dumb title: “The assassination of Jesse James by the coward….whatever the rest is.
– “Scatman John – Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)”
– Crash Test Dummies – Mmm Mmm Mmmm
– Alanis Morissette – Hand in my pocket (the way she sings on that track is hilarious)
– Anything regarding Fionna Apple, her attitude and of course her acceptance speech where she said the world is bullshit
– Bloodhound Gang – The Bad Touch
– 2 Unlimited – Twilight Zone and the theme to Mortal Kombat are the same song.
You guys did the “Freak on a Leash” challenge, isn’t that copping out? The true challenge is the “Twist” challenge. Are you man enough?
Lieb’s “Freak” was the most technically proficient but Bret’s wins for being the biggest departure from his usual Frotcast persona.
Two things:
1. Yes, my wife got me a custom made Drive jacket for my birthday.
2. You got the radio edit of “Everything About You”, the breakdown actually starts:
Well, I don’t really care about your sister,
Fuck that little bitch cuz I already kissed her.
One thing that I did to your lady,
Put her on the bed and she didn’t say MAYBE.
Also, and maybe the ticket sales didn’t reflect it somehow, but I did a rough count of the attendance in Chicago at right about a C Note.
I know that Snow is basically a punchline these days, but you missed the best part: he actually legit grew up in the projects and went to prison for armed robbery. He was Canada’s answer to gansta rap!
[en.wikipedia.org]