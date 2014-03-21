Frotcast 195: Grantland’s Andrew Sharp On Trolling Sports Fans

What makes a good troll article? How can you write a fake sports column that sounds believable enough to fool half the people, while being a hilarious parody to the other half? Grantland’s Andrew Sharp, former writer of SB Nation’s “Troll Tuesday,” current writer of Grantland’s #HotSportsTakes, joins us on this week’s Frotcast to explain.
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
We get the skinny on who Andrew has fooled, who he’s pissed off, and who he’s sleeping with (maybe). Vince, Brendan, and Matt Lieb are in the Frotquarters this week. We also cover Matt’s drop-in set at City Hall to do gentrification comedy (no, seriously), why San Francisco is full of bossy pricks, the return of “DEEZ NUTS,” the most recent 30 for 30, and UFC 172. ENJOY!
Here’s Matt Lieb doing gentrification comedy:
And here‘s the glorious return of “Deez Nuts.”
Plus, my favorite screencap:
The Deez Nuts Guy is proud, Doug is pissed that he’s been had, and the bailiff is loving it. I’m convinced Doug is a total sociopath for some reason.
Matt’s gentrification bit is outstanding.
Lieb is one crafty bastard! Some day you’ll have to tell me how he got Laremy and Burnsy blacklisted from the FROT.
Hopefully he’ll find it in his heart to let them back on for the special 200th episode FROTACULAR!!
Fuck, I’m a total hall monitor. I promise to repent.
While listening yesterday there was something I wanted to comment on, but now that the thread is here I cannot think of it. I’ll just go fuck myself.
Brendan’s story about yelling at the guy was amazing. Reminds me of the time I was on a plane after a weekend trip to NYC, so I was very tired and a little cranky. The plane pulls up to the gate and the seat belt sign turns off and people start to stand up. We are in the 20th row and I am in the middle seat. The lady in the window seat stands up and turns to me and asks if I am going to stand up. The plane has been ready for deboarding for maybe 2 minutes so I would guess 6 people have gotten off the plane. I turn to her and say in a very harsh tone, “Where the fuck do you want to go?” I’ve never felt better. I continue to sit in my seat until our row is ready and we get off the plane at the exact same time had I stood up when she said something.