Frotcast 197: Justin Halpern of ‘Sh*t My Dad Says,’ ‘Surviving Jack’

This week, the Frotcast welcomes Shit My Dad Says author Justin Halpern, creator of Surviving Jack, which has its second episode this Thursday at 9:30 on Fox. Comedian Matt Lieb also joins.
We start off with a heated discussion about saline vs. electrolytes, before eventually deciding that Fairuza Balk should be the lead singer of Veruca Salt. Lieb, Ben, and Justin discuss Jewish stereotypes, including Pat Robertson’s comment that Jews “don’t work on their cars or mow their lawns because they’re too busy polishing their diamonds.” Justin tells us absurd stories about dealing with network TV’s standards and practices, including instances in which you can and can’t say “blumpkin.” We discuss Noah for a bit (potential spoilers from one hour to one hour seven), as well as Wolf of Wall Street, which Ben just saw. We finish things off with a discussion of whether satire is possible in an internet this stupid, and the saga of Marine Todd (see bottom of post), plus your voicemails and emails. Frot on!
In addition to FilmDrunk, you can always find the Frotcast at Filmdrunk.Podbean.com (even though Podbean sucks), Frotcast.com, and at Stitcher, where you can stream to your iPhone or Android device, no downloadin’ required (and they usually update pretty punctually).
Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!
Marine Todd was washing his 69 Dodge Charger when he heard you guys talking about blasphemically about saline and electrolytes? He kisses his Bible which tells him the only liquid you need is fresh clean american beer (non-union!) to drink and the blood of Muslim virgins to bathe in. So he expertly infiltrated your stomach by shrinking himself down to the microscopic level (obviously he re-enlisted for 3 tours of your stomach) because he was following a NSA lead that there were some feminists stomach cells planning abortions and 9/11’s in a secret location in your gut. Once he got there (after battling bacteria that wanted to play the knockout game and a cell cluster that was about to convert to Islam) he tried to buy them a beer but they said they “only drink wine” and “beer is for brutes and savages”. So he ripped off his Globe and Anchor t-shirt to reveal his ripped abs and said “listen babes, you are gonna drink this beer with me, but its actually ipecac syrup, which will cause the host country to violently expel you.” Then he forced them all to drink it and rode the wave of vomit up your esophagus and out of your mouth on an American Flag surfboard while raising a Coors Light Widemouth Tallboy.
Pat Robertson with the money quote again! At this point he can’t not be trolling.
Im one of the nerds who sees Big Bang Theory as nerd black face.
Was your grand pappy a nerd slave?
Stepin Hawking Fetchit
Haven’t listened to the episode yet so this may have already been mentioned but…
That Robertson quote is pretty fucking ironic coming from a guy who owns his own diamond mine and (allegedly) uses donations made to his tax-exempt non-profit African charity to fund the mine’s operations.