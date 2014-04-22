Frotcast 200: Laremy, Ben Live From Thailand, and Heather

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
Can you believe it’s been 200 Frotcasts?! We were young when we started this. We celebrate with Film.com’s Laremy Legel, who joins at the top top of the Frot to read us his latest list and talk about Transcendence, which he also thought was much better than its 19% RT recommended rating would indicate.
We answer a few of your reader questions about comedy and anal sex, Ben calls us direct from Thailand (KaplanVisuals.com, if you’re wondering what he’s been up to), and Brendan sings a Frotcast-inspired version of “What A Wonderful World.” We listen to the world’s greatest Smash Mouth mash up, and then we bring on everyone’s favorite glib lesbian, Heather. She tells us about teaching writing at a prison, working as a mad scientist for children’s parties, and what it’s like being known around Brooklyn as “the lesbian who hates sex.”
Thanks for 200 episodes of memories, although we probably don’t remember a lot of those Four Loko-fueled ‘casts at the beginning.
Oh, and don’t you DARE forget about Laremy’s Kickstarter.
Congrats! Hopefully we can go 200 more!
Ben’s photography is legit awesome. Forgive my use of legit. That wasn’t legit.
Use whatever fucking words you fucking want. We’re not a bunch of fucking diction nazis up in this bitch.
Thank you. Your compliment was legit. You are allowed to use whatever words you so choose without needing to apologize. I think that is legit on this here corner of the internet tubes.
Seems like perfectly cromulent usage of legit to me
200 episodes later and the frotcast is still the #1 source for fecal transplant news.
I too never ever thought I would be a Pizza Hut fan, but for the price it’s a fair pie.
Fair pie for a fair price.
/Pizza Hut pizza bashes the fuck out of sliance’s lower intestines.
@Martin I’m a Power Bottom for Pizza Hut? Throw in wings and we begin negotiations.
That was a lame attempt at a GoT reference.
You get the name Lovie the same way you get the name Laremy – your parents give it to you. In related news, whenever I see Lovie Smith’s face I see Cleo McDowell.
Congratulations, Frotweilers. I like how you managed to tick off the Frotcast essentials in the first three minutes — brapps & reggae horns, scat, quicksand and exposing secret tidbits of Bret’s private life. BINGO!
That’s the face Lieb makes when the nostrils hit the quicksand.
So many hours spent listening to so many times Willem Dafoe called out what dicks he liked to suck.
Lieb could’ve made a killing as a Shia impersonator when he wouldn’t fucking go away.
…
Until he went away.
Since episode 1, Vince has been to Sundance, Comic Con, the AVNs, the Gathering, eaten the Hobbit menu, and was referred to as “life got in the way” in his ex-gf’s wedding announcement to describe their six-year hole of a relationship. And Riley Steele will be coming on any moment now to promote Piranha 3D. Right after Lindy’s triumphant return to the Frotcast and his bitch ex returns his fucking dog to him.
But he’s got a window in a place in SF he shares with only one roommate who is in Asia and who is definitely not dead and who no one needs to start looking for. So I’d call that a win overall after four.
“Hello, this is indeed Ben. This is not Vince and I do not think favorably of Avril Lavigne. Having a great swaggy time here in this generally Asian location. I have become a monk, as I have always wanted to do, secretly as I never told any of you. Do not try to look for me, brahs. I am a monk and cannot see those from my old life. I am also taking a vow of Internet Chastity and so will not be emailing again. Please give all of my possessions and money to my great dearest brother Vince Mancini, and do not ask him any questions. I will miss you all so much, but since becoming a monk I have never felt more very alive and not dead. If you would like to honor my memory, I would ask you to attend any comedy show that Vince is ever involved in, and pay the cover to get in. I was always bitterly, desperately jealous of how funny he was and all of the poon he would crush, and so I want him to have much success and to have a happiness like I have from becoming an alive monk as I very much am now. Well I have to go pray now forever so farewell and be nice to Vince he will take this hard. Leave him to his grief and again ask him no questions!”
– Signed, Ben
Excellent. Imma mosey on down and cotw nom this.
Brendan’s descriptions of his weekends indicate he has reached the point in his life Patton Oswalt described as being when all his friends are either having kids or getting sober.
It’s all downhill from there, big guy.
ACCURATE. Though I have to admit I enjoy it. I spent my entire twenties single and in bars, so it was a good run.
Lucky you.
Why don’t any of you so-called “friends” tell Matt Lieb that he can’t grow a mustache?
Even if you guys have decided not to drink during the frotcast, I still can get drunk while listening right?
I’ve heard enough beerbottle/-can opening in the last few weeks and Vince even excused one of his mispronunciations with “I’ve had three beers” right in this cast. So maybe they’ve just decided not to get super drunk (like Vince did when Larry? brought him some Bourbon, man that was glorious), but still drink. Unfortunate, but understandable (boo professionalism!) … me personally? I forbid myself to listen to only a single minute without sipping on some sweet alc-juice (what horrors I’d endured while working an early job (5 a.m.) and listening to them stone sober at dawn. Never again.)
Laremy
I drink probably every other ‘cast, depending on what I have to do afterwards.
I love this podcast sooooooooooooooo much.
Keep on froting you magnificent bastards.
Allow me to point out that Vince is going to me one of my groomsmen, yet I had to remind him I’m not married yet.
going to be*