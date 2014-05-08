Frotcast 202: True Romance, Patrick Schumacker’s Wedding Butt Disaster

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
Brendan is out this week, but we’re joined by San Francisco comedians Matt Lieb and OJ Patterson (of CourtingComedy) to talk about True Romance. We open talking comedy, and Matt gives us an update on the girl who spit in his face and choked him out in his mom’s minivan, who he recently talked out of suicide. Then we bring on Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern’s writing partner on Surviving Jack, who happened to find out that his show had been cancelled just a few hours before coming on.
But the reason Pat’s on is to talk about The Hemorrhoid That Destroyed a Marriage (pictured, well below). Okay, technically just a wedding, but it’s still a great story. Wallowing in pathos this week. We finish off with a lengthy discussion of True Romance, from the perspective of a guy who’s seen it (Matt), a guy who watched it four times this weekend (me), and a guy who saw it for the first time last night (OJ).
Enjoy! And leave us an iTunes review! Oh, and as promised, yes, I have a picture of the bloodclot that got pulled out of Patrick’s ass, if you’re interested (fair warning, it’s pretty gross, so I’m putting it alllll the way at the bottom – heh – of this post).
Oh, and don’t you DARE forget about Laremy’s Kickstarter.
—
In addition to FilmDrunk, you can always find the Frotcast at Filmdrunk.Podbean.com (even though Podbean sucks), Frotcast.com, and at Stitcher, where you can stream to your iPhone or Android device, no downloadin’ required (and they usually update pretty punctually).
—
Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!
—
Are you ready?
—
Are you sure?
—
I mean, it’s pretty gross.
–
Don’t say I didn’t warn you…
scat? what’s next horse porn? jfc.
It was really nice of you to put that picture way down at the bottom of the article…and as the thumbnail on the main page. :)
Aaaand you changed the thumbnail. Damn you, Mancini.
Yeah, not before we were all grossed out and hypnotically drawn to looking at the full-size picture. I am disappointed there’s nothing for scale here. What are we talking, is this thing the size of a loonie, or closer to a toonie?
I’m familiar with your crazy names for money, but not with the sizes of said coins. But if that’s a standard cotton gauze, then I’d say that it is about the size of an American quarter. I think those are about the same as Canadian quarters. Which one has a fucking beaver on it?
None of our currency is emblazoned with beavers fucking, although I agree that would make one awesome commemorative coin – but there is a sad lonely beaver on the nickel.
Ha!
There’s nothing worse than a sad, lonely beaver.
ps – our quarters are the same size, but ours has a majestic moose on it.
(pps – I don’t want the Canadians to come after me so I’ll clarify it’s actually a caribou, I just really wanted to say “majestic moose”.)
Unfortunately, none of our money features a rabbit, so I can’t do a tie-in with the sad lonely beaver comment.
OHMYGOD the 1967 nickel had a rabbit INSTEAD of a sad lonely beaver.
And Al’s rabbit mentioning streak continues! You are truly the Joe Dimaggio of this shit.
I googled it, and it seems like a roll of your “toonies” (coated in something like latex) would probably be sufficient to take care a sad, lonely beaver.
Although, you could probably buy something better with a roll of toonies.
Also, your money is now either metal or plastic? No paper any more? (And this thread has gone off in a very strange tangent, hasn’t it?)
Yeah, it’s made out of a polymer plastic now so it doesn’t rip or burn, and looks even more like Monopoly money. Fancy bright colours! But at least here I won’t mistake a $100 for a $1 and leave a waitress the tip of her life like I did in San Jose one time.
[jazzmonkey.files.wordpress.com]
To be clear, US money is made of cotton.
cotton linen blend
@Al
I hope you believe in karma.
@Martin – nope. But I’m happy enough that my mistake, inconsequential to me, was at least to someone else’s benefit rather than their demise. So maybe that is karma afterall.
@Al
If that’s not reason enough for Vince to throw his dick your way, you’re better off without him.
@Martin –
Except, while I can’t be 100% certain on this, my assumption is his dick is only 1,000 miles long in my dreams.
You’re welcome for that very, very disturbing mental image.
@Al
HA! That’s not disturbing.
Holy shit, what the hell is wrong with you guys??!! I’m at work, an you couldn’t give us a little more of a warning? Thanks a lot, now I have to have this huge, throbbing erection in front of everybody.
Man, how did he get that consistency? This one is perfect! Mine always come out too firm, too chewy.
I smoked some pysllium husk this morning..drop a red bull on top of that and you’ll take a shit that will make you see dead Jedis
I’m hungry for raisins now.
A butt baby is not a choice. Life begins at butt-ception! THIS IS MURDER
Cool aborted fetus.
The one time you could’ve turn this into a slideshow for more clicks …
Metaphor for Patrick’s life up to discovering the hemorrhoid: [31.media.tumblr.com]
This was really funny, but this discussion does not seem conducive to me finally posting my thoughts on your racism discussion from last week’s episode. Though I will say that Matt’s entire argument is premised on people feeling shame, which is something that we as Americans are taught not to do, and if you can point to one instance of a public person feeling or acknowledging shame I will gasp in shock.
Yeah, I thought Matt was totally on point last week. Yes, in theory the witch hunt element is bad, but my Christ, if anyone ever deserved it, it’s Donald Sterling. Besides, Sterling has done some waaaay worse shit, so he deserves to be called out, even if it’s for the ‘wrong’ reason.
With regard to Sterling himself, I agree.
With regard to how to discuss racism and such, not so much. As Paul said, it just makes people defensive and just become more circumspect in how they perpetrate their racism. Especially since almost no one actually thinks they’re racist.
I hate poor people because I grew up poor but bettered myself to escape it (I also hate rich people through the same/opposite reasoning), and the things I hate about it transcend race. But because of disproportionate effect it’s really easy to criticize people and have it come off prejudiced.
I also think about and discuss “racism” as an -ism and as it’s used academically to describe the institutional practice of race-based discrimination and subjugation. So Donald Sterling’s actions of discriminating and punishing people based on race when it comes to something fundamental like housing is totally, 100% racism/racist. Not liking black people is just prejudice or bigotry.
I’d go on, but I stupidly wasted my free time this afternoon posting titty links at KSK. [kissingsuzykolber.uproxx.com]
It looks like a Lego Bionicle.
The butt proposal acceptance of “I poo” ranks up there with the time Vince and Bret were having a lengthy discussion of spices, to which Brenden said something about how you guys were wasting thyme.