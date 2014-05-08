Frotcast 202: True Romance, Patrick Schumacker’s Wedding Butt Disaster

#Frotcast
05.08.14 4 years ago 34 Comments

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

Brendan is out this week, but we’re joined by San Francisco comedians Matt Lieb and OJ Patterson (of CourtingComedy) to talk about True Romance. We open talking comedy, and Matt gives us an update on the girl who spit in his face and choked him out in his mom’s minivan, who he recently talked out of suicide. Then we bring on Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern’s writing partner on Surviving Jack, who happened to find out that his show had been cancelled just a few hours before coming on.

But the reason Pat’s on is to talk about The Hemorrhoid That Destroyed a Marriage (pictured, well below). Okay, technically just a wedding, but it’s still a great story. Wallowing in pathos this week. We finish off with a lengthy discussion of True Romance, from the perspective of a guy who’s seen it (Matt), a guy who watched it four times this weekend (me), and a guy who saw it for the first time last night (OJ).

Enjoy! And leave us an iTunes review! Oh, and as promised, yes, I have a picture of the bloodclot that got pulled out of Patrick’s ass, if you’re interested (fair warning, it’s pretty gross, so I’m putting it alllll the way at the bottom – heh – of this post).

Oh, and don’t you DARE forget about Laremy’s Kickstarter.

 

In addition to FilmDrunk, you can always find the Frotcast at Filmdrunk.Podbean.com (even though Podbean sucks), Frotcast.com, and at Stitcher, where you can stream to your iPhone or Android device, no downloadin’ required (and they usually update pretty punctually).


Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!

Are you ready?

Are you sure?

I mean, it’s pretty gross.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGSBUTT PROBLEMSFROTCASThemorrhoidsMATT LIEBOJ PATTERSONPATRICK SCHUMACKERSURVIVING JACK

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP