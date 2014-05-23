Frotcast 204: Godzilla, X-Men, And Casablanca

Getty/Facebook

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

Film.com’s Laremy Legel and comedian OJ Patterson of Courting Comedy join the Frotcast this week. Bret, Laremy, and I all saw Godzilla, and Laremy shares his initial thoughts of X-Men: Days of Future Past (it was Brendan who coined that joke about Professor X having to get up to 88 miles per hour in his wheelchair). Laremy talks about his failed Kickstarter and his hurt feelings. Also, someone reminded me that I’d never actually seen Casablanca this week, so Brendan, OJ, and I all watched that to discuss. FUN TIMES FOR ALL! TELL YOUR FRIENDS! WRITE A REVIEW! FROT ON!

In addition to FilmDrunk, you can always find the Frotcast at Filmdrunk.Podbean.com (even though Podbean sucks), Frotcast.com, and at Stitcher, where you can stream to your iPhone or Android device, no downloadin’ required (and they usually update pretty punctually).

Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!