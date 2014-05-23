Frotcast 204: Godzilla, X-Men, And Casablanca

—
Film.com’s Laremy Legel and comedian OJ Patterson of Courting Comedy join the Frotcast this week. Bret, Laremy, and I all saw Godzilla, and Laremy shares his initial thoughts of X-Men: Days of Future Past (it was Brendan who coined that joke about Professor X having to get up to 88 miles per hour in his wheelchair). Laremy talks about his failed Kickstarter and his hurt feelings. Also, someone reminded me that I’d never actually seen Casablanca this week, so Brendan, OJ, and I all watched that to discuss. FUN TIMES FOR ALL! TELL YOUR FRIENDS! WRITE A REVIEW! FROT ON!
Casablanca is a great movie. Your discussion about it was fantastic.
There better be a spoiler alert before the Casablanca discussion
Martin and I saw this when it was still in the theatre.
All I’m saying is, why’d god invent chemistry if he didn’t want me doing mason jar meth?
OJ is hilarious, he’s a great guest. Glad Bret is back too. Like most things on the internet, needz moar Lieb.
You can have the Jew or the black, but you can’t have both.
This was a great one thanks guys!
I look forward to the FROT where it’s just the original 4 Horsemen again.
We’ll call that episode The Frotpocalypse (cause it’ll prolly never happen and if it does, it will signal the end of the world).
Can’t get enough of Bret’s slow person voice (trying to avoid the r-word). Or Bryndyn’s nerd voice for that matter.
Also pissed that Vince never reprised his character who only says the first syllables of words.
What are the names of the history books mentioned? The downside of listening while driving is it makes jotting down notes somewhat difficult.
@Milk Steak
Brendan: Keegan’s “First World War,” and a dry book Brendan didn’t like as much by Martin Gilbert.
Vince: “The War That Ended Peace”
Laremy: “Final Push of the Third Reich” about the Battle of the Bulge
@Martin Thanks. TO THE LIBRARY
Hangry, Hangry Hitler: The Snickers ad about Hitler