Frotcast 204: Godzilla, X-Men, And Casablanca

Film.com’s Laremy Legel and comedian OJ Patterson of Courting Comedy join the Frotcast this week. Bret, Laremy, and I all saw Godzilla, and Laremy shares his initial thoughts of X-Men: Days of Future Past (it was Brendan who coined that joke about Professor X having to get up to 88 miles per hour in his wheelchair). Laremy talks about his failed Kickstarter and his hurt feelings. Also, someone reminded me that I’d never actually seen Casablanca this week, so Brendan, OJ, and I all watched that to discuss. FUN TIMES FOR ALL! TELL YOUR FRIENDS! WRITE A REVIEW! FROT ON!

