Frotcast 205: ‘The Sacrament’ Director Ti West

—
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
This week on the Frotcast, we’re joined by Ti West, director of The Sacrament, opening June 6th. In addition to his film (which I would describe as in the style of a VICE piece about Jonestown), Ti talks about having to build the set from scratch, why Jonestown is like The Gathering of the Juggalos, his beginnings as a filmmaker, and cornering Joe Swanberg for his famous Fantastic Fest boxing match against Devin Faraci.
In addition, we talk about the whether Dre made more on Beats than 50 Cent did on Vitamin Water, the Seth Rogen/Anne Hornaday kerfuffle vis a vis Elliott Rodger, A Million Ways To Die In the West and Seth MacFarlane comedies in general, how Matt Lieb is faring taking care of babies, and Brendan’s streak of getting “Return of the Mack” played at every wedding. Enjoy it, you lucky so and sos!
—
Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!
Here’s that Donald Sterling/Master Shake video we were hoping for:
The discussion of fights at Famtastic Fest reminded me:
Do you resent Uwe Boll for not responding when he said he’d fight any film critic, and you volunteered?
Brendan: Return of the Mack sucks balls.
Gotta disagree man. Strongly haha
This isn’t a debate.
That shake thing was amazing! Also I really tried to like the sacrament and all ti west movies as he seems to really love the drama but his movies always fall short for me. They just don’t seem to have any identity of their own
Love Actually is a hotly debated topic between my GF and I. My best argument came when we were watching “500 Days of Summer” and she was lamenting what a pansy JGL was. I pointed at the TV and said “The problem with movies like Love Actually is that it CREATES people like this.”
Donald Sterling *is* Master Shake
Have you guys watched any of the Norm Macdonald podcast? In the latest incarnation he seems to be coming at it with more energy. And he was on Conan recently and told a joke similar to the moth joke.
While we’re talking about old Norm appearances, I’d like to offer up my favorite: [www.youtube.com]
Yessss. This is why I love Thursdays.
The movie going experience you guys talk about when seeing “Dinner For Schmucks” is exactly how I felt when my friends told me to go see “Serenity” with them. They kept telling me “It’s Josh Whedon bro!!” and I didn’t know who that was. They say “Buffy”, I’m like “I watched 2 or 3 episodes and didn’t care for it”. Ended up going anyway, and I honestly felt like I was actually in space in another dimension. Everyone was laughing at all the bad jokes and getting really into the movie. Eventually the entertainment I got out of it was from hearing all the painfully forced dialogue and wondering how loud the entire audience was gonna laugh.
I don’t get the Joss Whedon love honestly. Even Avengers, it didn’t seem like it had a particular voice, like it really could of been anyone directing.
Million Ways to Die was anti-funny for me. It was compounded by the fact there was a group of people one row behind me that laughed super hard at everything unfunny and everything that was in the trailer or the commercials. “HAHAHAH HE FELLED DOWN” “MILA KUNIS?! THATS NOT HOW YOU SPEAK INJUN” It was the worst.
The Mila Kunis thing is bad enough on its own, but since he stole it from The Love Guru makes it even worse. Mariska Hargitay.
Oh, okay, now I get the Donald Sterling/Master Shake mashup. That really didn’t play well with audio only.