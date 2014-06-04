Frotcast 206: PFT Commenter, Game Of Thrones, The IMDB Keyword Game

—
PFT Commenter reads from his e-book, we talk Game of Thrones with Ivan Hernandez from the Boars, Gore, and Swords podcast, we play the IMDB keywords game, and more on this week’s Frotcast.
Brendan, Matt Lieb, Vince, and Ivan Hernandez are all live in frotquarters. World famous shtickmedian PFT Commenter is not ready to break character just yet, but he does read to us from his e-book, Goodell Vs. Obama. That’s right, the man wrote an entire book in character. Genius. Meanwhile, comedian Ivan Hernandez, co-host of Boing Boing’s Boars, Gore, and Swords podcast, joins to talk about Game of Thrones, The Mountain, spoilers, and Marvel movies. We hear a couple local news stories, a few of your emails and voicemails, and finish things off with a brand new game where I give the IMDB keyword and you try to name the highest-rated movie. Fun! Fun! Fun! Tell your friends and write us a review! Frot on!
Welp, it finally happened. Y’all got a guest that suuuuuuuuucks. It was a good run, you guys.
Also, CORRECTION: 36:27, DeMaurice Smith, not DeAngelo Smith is head of the NFLPA.
Double also, apparently I’m an insufferable dickhead. Will go swirlie myself now.
You must have missed Lindy’s guy friend. That guy was hall of fame terrible guest.
Oh yeah yeah yeah, forgot about him. But that also had Lindy, so it canceled out.
Not to mention that Joe Sinclitico’ll suck a guy’s dick till his lungs collapse. Or so I’m told.
“I’m black, so I win” was the phrase that was spoken aloud in such a tone that I honestly couldn’t decide if said phrase was racist, or hipster.
Does he stay for the whole show? I’m at about minute 15 and not sure I can continue.
@sva7 Yeah but at 1:13 he slightly redeems himself by hating on Todd VanDerrrrrWerff
ughhhh this is what I get for finally having the time to check out the Frotcast for the first time in months. Dude sounds like one of the annoying dorks from The Simpsons that Homer had to hang with when he went back to college for his degree.
I have a feeling that Diarrhea is currently Yessing All Women all over the place right now, using his race as a weapon, not getting humor, and all around being the Aaron Hernandez in the legacy of greatness that was Lindy West.
And fuck, guys, killing off Lindy in Season 3 of the Frot was worse than 10 Red Weddings, 5 Tara Knowles carving fork mutilations, and 12000 Benghazis. #YesAllLindy
How can you name that your Game of Thrones podcast and just completely ignore the word “whores”?
Surprised that “Crimson Tide” wasn’t in top 10 for menstruation
Yet “independent movie” is one of its keywords.
Fucking Auburn fans dropped the ball on this one. That’s a great trolling idea.
Holy shit! I think about puns and wordplay all day, every day. Not once has that title ever occurred to me. Thank you. I am forever a changed man.
I nearly pissed myself laughing at PFTC’s book reading.
He sounds younger than I expected.
Wouldn’t have before, but I’m prolly gonna get that book now.
Now I’ve heard this on the last two podcasts but doesn’t Ted have the voice of Peter Griffin the whole movie? It’s not an impression, its just the voice he uses
no one with an IQ above 80 will ever know
Ivan sounds like buzzfeed
Buzzfeed or Lifehacker.
He reminded me of Craig from “Parks and Rec”, if that character yelled out Buzzfeed-caliber statements for an entire episode
I’ve seen both movies, but I honestly couldn’t tell you the difference between “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail” off the top of my head
One had the internet, the other had radio.
Funny how Ivan describes the three groups that overlap — Militant Atheists, some other group I can’t bother to look up and PUAs/MRAs —as the worst people in the world because the two non-PUA/MRA groups and BoingBoing overlap as a fucking circle.
Don’t let the haters get to you Ivan, I liked your shoutiness
You two make an adorable couple in that banner picture.
Oh man never have that guy again. I think I might just skip this episode. I hate to hate on him because maybe it was just an off night or maybe he was trying too hard but man he sucked.
I’ve longed wondered why I liked your podcasts and not others and this guy answered that question. Where you guys just sound like some friends talking, this guy sounded like he had to be on the whole time and that everything needed to be commented on, even if it was just a set up for a story. Plus all his opinions were big bang theory/buzzfeed level of internet nerd presented in the most annoying “look at me, look at me” delivery system.
Sorry I’m trying not to be super mean because maybe he’s cool and normally I love you guys but man he was just the worst.
He might become the Pete Holmes of the Frotcast.