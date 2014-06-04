Frotcast 206: PFT Commenter, Game Of Thrones, The IMDB Keyword Game

—

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

PFT Commenter reads from his e-book, we talk Game of Thrones with Ivan Hernandez from the Boars, Gore, and Swords podcast, we play the IMDB keywords game, and more on this week’s Frotcast.

Brendan, Matt Lieb, Vince, and Ivan Hernandez are all live in frotquarters. World famous shtickmedian PFT Commenter is not ready to break character just yet, but he does read to us from his e-book, Goodell Vs. Obama. That’s right, the man wrote an entire book in character. Genius. Meanwhile, comedian Ivan Hernandez, co-host of Boing Boing’s Boars, Gore, and Swords podcast, joins to talk about Game of Thrones, The Mountain, spoilers, and Marvel movies. We hear a couple local news stories, a few of your emails and voicemails, and finish things off with a brand new game where I give the IMDB keyword and you try to name the highest-rated movie. Fun! Fun! Fun! Tell your friends and write us a review! Frot on!

