Frotcast 207: Rob Riggle, ‘PCU,’ And ‘Dumb And Dumber To’

Comedian David Gborie joins Brendan and Vince in the Frotquarters this week to discuss the 1994 psuedo-classic PCU. Not a good movie, but as a UCSD grad I appreciate the rare college movie that posits that some parts of college kind of suck. A few additional facts:
- PCU was directed by Hart Bochner, aka Harry Ellis from Die Hard (Hans! Bubbie!).
- It came out 20 years ago and Jeremy Piven magically has more hair now than he did then.
Other topics include the Dumb and Dumber To trailer, and the drone kid and his indiegogo lawsuit campaign. Also, you can hear my Rob Riggle interview.
We open the ‘cast talking about Dumb and Dumber To on suggestion from a listener voicemail. We talk about that, and weird nostalgia pimping in general. After that, there’s my Rob Riggle Interview. We come back around the 26 min mark talking about improv vs. stand up, and how us stand ups always hate improv people because they seem like such well-adjusted non losers who actually hang out with girls (buncha assholes, right?). Then we talk about “dealbreaker movies” (movie opinions you couldn’t tolerate in a significant other), then the 1994 non-classic ‘PCU’, and finish off talking about the drone kid who got in a fight with a lady on the beach. “STOP ASSAULTING ME ASSWIPE!”
Jeremy Piven and Joel McHale have Benjamin Button hair, it balds in reverse.
I’m near certain Chris Farley actually pissed himself in that sketch – [www.youtube.com]
No doubt.
Re: Favreau’s character not recognizing George Clinton – I always thought the joke was that he was a fan of P-Funk but was so dumb/high that he just didn’t recognize George in person – despite the latter’s rainbow dreads, blue camo fatigues, and quilted turquoise tophat
I did as well.
PCU. Of the era that began our inexorable descent into the utterly non-ironic glorification of antisocial behavior under the banner of anti-authority and the 90s obsession with the 60s and the counter-culture, which was beginning to be controlled by the counterculture warriors of the 60s.
*Head explodes
Since Kal Penn worked on the script for Last Action Hero, that means he was hired to “improve” our boy, Shane Black’s, spec script, which is fucking bullshit because I am certain the original script was better than the resulting movie.
Zak Penn. Fucking shit.
On the Rick James vs Prince sketch, I have to go with Rick James for a few reasons. I know it’s been fucked out, but think about how awesome that sketch was the first time you saw it. Prince has the benefit of not having people spend the following two years quoting it to death.
What really puts ‘Rick James’ over ‘Prince’ is the does-he-know-he’s-there presence and testimony of Rick James himself. Everything he says is gold. “Imagine, me sitting around reminiscing about Charlie Murphy kickin’ *my* ass. Ain’t that a B.”
In defense of Love Actually:
Until the card scene Andrew Lincoln was trying to be a stand up guy to his best friend. He loved Keira Knightley but didn’t want to ruin her marriage. He masked his feelings by pretending to dislike her in order to avoid spending time with her. One could assume his goal all along was to avoid Knightley until his feelings for her were replaced by feelings for someone else. When she stumbled upon the truth by watching his wedding footage, he was put in the position of having the cat out of the bag. His card scene was pretty devious because he couldn’t lose. On the one hand he’s admitting that he’s madly in love with her, but also throwing out the idea that he’s trying to find someone else. If she takes the bate he’s got a lover (but loses a best friend). When she kisses him but returns to her husband, he can walk away telling himself “enough” because he’s given it a pretty decent shot without letting it slip to his best friend that he‘s attempting to cuckold him.(especially judging by how much women seem to find this scene incredibly romantic.)
If I remember Vince’s thesis correctly, the people in the movie should stop being whiny assholes and tell the other person that they are in love with them. I think for the most part, they either do this, or have valid reasons for not doing it. With no research and only memory to draw on, here are the other plots:
1. Prime Minister Hugh Grant likes the chubby assistant. He thinks she’s a distraction to his work, most notably demonstrated by his sudden alteration of major foreign policy after he witnesses POTUS Billy Bob Thornton kissing her. So for the good of the country he sends her away. He finally gives in after realizing he’s desperately sad and lonely and goes on a grand mission to let her know that he’s DTF.
2. Colin Firth and the Portuguese woman. He likes her body and she likes him for some unknown reason. They say goodbye after building a relationship built only on non-verbal attraction. Louie C.K. did this exact same thing this season on Louie, except he ruined it by fucking her before she wanted to. Ol’ Colin built up a little bit of time and made an effort to learn her language before pulling the trigger.
3. Alan Rickman does not love his assistant, he’s wants to bang her. This is not a love story.
4. Emma Thompson’s story is about her husband probably doesn’t love her anymore. This is also not a love story.
5. Laura Linney is an idiot. Her brother isn’t getting any better by her being there. For the longest time I thought the picture on her desk wasn’t of him but one of Dave Matthews. I suppose her morale is that family love trumps personal needs or desire. I think this storyline is ridiculous.
6. Bill Nighy’s story is also about platonic love. He’s an old man. You can’t expect him to divulge his feelings to another grown man.
7. Liam Neeson’s kid is a kid. You can’t expect the kid to tell some girl he likes her. Is the airport scene a bit excessive, yes. Was it more ridiculous in the script where he’s a gymnast and does flips and jumps to avoid the cops and the fact that Mr. Bean is literally an angel with wings? Absolutely.
8. I’m convinced Colin Frissell’s American adventure is some statement about how American filmmakers get details about England wrong. He goes to Milwaukee and meets impossibly hot women. They all drink Budweiser in a Miller town. At the end the two sisters have different accents.
9. Martin Freeman and the naked lady have a pretty simple relationship. They work together, he asks her out, they go out, eventually they get engaged.
I’m still siding with the plaintiff in this case.