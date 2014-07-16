Frotcast 212: ‘Snowpiercer’ And Comcast Calls With Steve Post

http://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/web/twa647/Frotcast212.mp3 –

Hi! Matt Lieb, here.

First things first, I just quit my other job because it was the worst! Yay for me, but you know what that means… it means PLEASE TELL YOUR DUMB FRIENDS ABOUT OUR STUPID PODCAST! Don’t have any friends? TELL YOUR PARENTS! The frotcast will dramatically improve your relationships with both your friends and family, and that’s a goddamn guarantee or your money back (lolololololololol its free).

Ok, now that the groveling part is over (seriously, though, tell people about us)…. this week we had Boston’s own (well, Somerville-just-outside-of-Boston) Steve Post in the frotquaters making us laugh with his funny accent. We decided to have Steve on the show not only because he’s hilarious, but also because he has a friend in Mass who listens to the frotcast and we thought that was awesome… but now that I think about it, Steve was probably lying so that he could use my vanity to trick me into having him on the podcast. Son of a bitch.

We listened to that audio that’s been going around about the guy trying to cancel his Comcast service, only to be incessantly hounded by a customer service rep who desperately wanted him to stay. Check out the audio here. (Trigger warning to any man who has ever begged his girlfriend not to dump him.)

Later, we discuss the film ‘Snowpiercer’ (Vince’s review here) in all of it’s arm-chopping, catfish-gutting glory. I’ll admit right now that I only caught about an hour of the movie, watched it in the frotquarters with Vince looking at me disapprovingly, and spent most of it asking Vince “what’s happening?”, “who’s that guy?”, “where’d that dude get a fish, though?” Needless to say, I don’t add much to the discussion.

Anyway, enjoy the frot. AND TELL EVERYONE ABOUT IT SO WE CAN GET MORE LISTENERS! CUZ THEN WE CAN GET ADS! AND THEN WE CAN MAKE A LITTLE MONEY! I NEED MONEY CUZ I JUST QUIT MY JOB LIKE AN IDIOT!

