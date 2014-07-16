Frotcast 212: ‘Snowpiercer’ And Comcast Calls With Steve Post

–
Hi! Matt Lieb, here.
First things first, I just quit my other job because it was the worst! Yay for me, but you know what that means… it means PLEASE TELL YOUR DUMB FRIENDS ABOUT OUR STUPID PODCAST! Don’t have any friends? TELL YOUR PARENTS! The frotcast will dramatically improve your relationships with both your friends and family, and that’s a goddamn guarantee or your money back (lolololololololol its free).
Ok, now that the groveling part is over (seriously, though, tell people about us)…. this week we had Boston’s own (well, Somerville-just-outside-of-Boston) Steve Post in the frotquaters making us laugh with his funny accent. We decided to have Steve on the show not only because he’s hilarious, but also because he has a friend in Mass who listens to the frotcast and we thought that was awesome… but now that I think about it, Steve was probably lying so that he could use my vanity to trick me into having him on the podcast. Son of a bitch.
We listened to that audio that’s been going around about the guy trying to cancel his Comcast service, only to be incessantly hounded by a customer service rep who desperately wanted him to stay. Check out the audio here. (Trigger warning to any man who has ever begged his girlfriend not to dump him.)
Later, we discuss the film ‘Snowpiercer’ (Vince’s review here) in all of it’s arm-chopping, catfish-gutting glory. I’ll admit right now that I only caught about an hour of the movie, watched it in the frotquarters with Vince looking at me disapprovingly, and spent most of it asking Vince “what’s happening?”, “who’s that guy?”, “where’d that dude get a fish, though?” Needless to say, I don’t add much to the discussion.
Anyway, enjoy the frot. AND TELL EVERYONE ABOUT IT SO WE CAN GET MORE LISTENERS! CUZ THEN WE CAN GET ADS! AND THEN WE CAN MAKE A LITTLE MONEY! I NEED MONEY CUZ I JUST QUIT MY JOB LIKE AN IDIOT!
Been forcing my trainees to listen to on the ride home the past couple days. The bit about the grieving hand job machine at your funeral cracked us up. Well done.
The hand job machine bit is the best thing ever. Tell people to listen to that one.
I was listening to the handjob machine bit on an airplane and could not stop laughing. The people in the seats around me asked me if I was OK, I probably looked insane.
I’m not gonna lie – Matt translates pretty well to the page.
I love Bret(t). I love Matt. Hell, I even thought Steve was funny. But damn do I miss Brendon and Ben. Come back to us, gentle giants.
Sexy
Good shit this week, gents! As to Snowpenetrator, I like to think the two survivors froze to death in a matter of hours, thus ending civilization. Fuck their implied happy ending.
Also, the gif is fantastic! From my reply to the preorder download email: “…P.S. Slow-motion Lieb getting shot with the water gun is cinematic genius.” Kippa being worn at the Gathering…kudos!
Wait, you’re telling me that’s a water gun? Well, great, there goes my weirdly sexy soaking wet yarmulke boner . . .
Solid Frot this week. Vince and his ignorant racism towards Asian cinema continues to be hilarious.
“spent most of it asking Vince “what’s happening?”, “who’s that guy?”, “where’d that dude get a fish, though?” Needless to say, I don’t add much to the discussion.”
I think we found a new weekly column, Matt Lieb watches a movie. It could be a classic he hasn’t seen, a terrible movie, nostlagic movie, whatever. Sports columnists do live diaries for events all the time, why not have Lieb putting down his genuine thoughts on paper with time markers? Obviously, it would have to be something not currently in theaters so he could pause and type and stuff. Kind of like a Mystery Science/HDTGM mashup.
FYI, you should be able to change your Comcast Wi-Fi info without talking to anyone:
[forums.comcast.com]
1. Log into the router at [10.0.01] (assuming it is using the default address). The default userid is “admin”, the default password is “password”.
2. Go to Gateway -> Connection -> WiFi and press the EDIT button next to your wireless network.
3. Change the Network Name (SSID) and the Network Password to whatever you desire and then press the SAVE SETTINGS button.
That they couldn’t walk you through those steps and just let you type your own name and password over a non-secure line (or just have the tech do it when first getting your internet setup) both infuriates me and seems like a typical Comcast move.
Oh, and film school sounds like the worst.
Agreed. No wonder their first jobs out of college are coffee-delivering PA jerkoffs.
I would tell people about the Frotcast but you guys are my only friends (we are friends right? RIGHT?!)
I’m not sure who is peeing on Adam from Girls in that gif, but it’s a pretty impressive stream.
(Trigger warning to any man who has ever begged his girlfriend not to dump him.)
Glad I married my first and only girlfriend!
Also, that banner GIF? I will never forget the moment at the Chicago screening of “Whoop Dreams”, most of the crowd just lost their shit, and I almost got snot on my custom made Drive Scorpion jacket.
Also, can you offer a subscription so we can avoid ads? I will cut into my alcohol money to cover it (and that is a rich pool).
Agreed on this. There are services like LibSyn that let you do subscription-based podcasts. I think this would be preferable to ad-based podcasts.
When we say “ads,” we mean us reading like 10 seconds of copy at some point during a podcast.
I’d still rather pay a subscription and have access to exclusive content because fuck poor cheap people.
I forgot strikethrough doesn’t work on your site. I meant to strikethrough “poor,” but fuck it. Either or both.
The issue with recommending is I’m not exactly sure how to go about it, or even what episode to start with. I started listening because I was a regular reader, so I had some familiarity with Vince, and a lot of why I like it now is because I sort of feel like I know you guys, or the semi-truthful characters you play, anyway.
How should I recommend it to my friends? “There’s these four boners that sit around shooting the shit, and they’re pretty funny and also thoughtful.”
Wait, I just answered my own question, didn’t I?
Matt dropped a Jeff Buckley reference. Much appreciated.