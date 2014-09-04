Frotcast 219: On The Great Celebrity Nude Leak Of 2014 (aka The Fappening)

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
This week on the Frotcast, Matt Lieb, Bret, and Brendan are live with Vince in the Frotquarters (plus Laremy Legel on Skype) for a Frotcast about the great celebrity nude leak of 2014, aka The Fappening. We talk about the impulse to take nudes, as well as the impulse to criticize people when bad things happen to them. As usual, Bret thinks he can trace the cognitive roots of these impulses in his newly-named, Disturbed-inspired segment, “Down With The Thinkness.”
Before we get to that, we open the show with more of Lieb’s exuberant quotings from Red Dragon, some discussion of ‘The Trip’ and ‘The Trip To Italy’ (on the subject of Michael Caine impressions) and Schnitzel Bob’s incredible Matt Lieb fan-fiction. Matt Lieb talks about hanging with Jeff Ross, and the advice he gets from comedians he has to open for in general, including a great story about a friend of Gabriel Iglesias getting in a fist fight with an audience member in San Jose.
At about 30 minutes, we bring Laremy on. He reads us an awesome new list, and we talk about The Fappening. There’s plenty to chew on there, and that occupies us until we get to your email questions. Enjoy!
Dope.
Not gonna lie, having you guys talk about my fan fiction is easily the validation I’ve gotten for my work in months.
*the most
You deserve it buddy. Get all up in them Filmdrunk guts.
Fuck needing three weeks, Bret got me to want to kill myself just by talking about how much he hates people that comment on things. Because he was talking about me!
Naw. He was talking about the guys on Youtube, Facebook, and Uproxx sister sites.
How many of the 200 comments you hated were His??? }}:>D
Ha props to Vince and co. for calling out Underball for that bullshit he was spouting in the Nude Leaks thread. That comment section was indeed a cesspool, I had to stay away from it. Same shit happened in r/TheFappening too. I just wanted to see some pics and say J-Law and Upton were just as hot as we assumed. But every guy there sounds like a fucking asshole who hates women and now i hate everything.
Also more opening Red Dragon impressions please. I don’t know if this is a call back to something in the past, but that was hilarious.
Lieb said his favorite movie was Red Dragon a few frotcasts ago and they thought he was kidding, but then he amazed everyone by citing a monologue from the movie and it was amazing.
“FOR MY PLEZJOR”
Lieb should do less “MY WIFE” and more “SHUT UP THAT…MOUF..”
@Santander They’re both wonderful.
Sounds like every warmingglow comment section
Atheists > Vegans > Electric/Hybrid Car Owners > Gamers > Frank Stallone
Also, “Do people remember ‘Fake Bret’?”??? Forshak-lapping baktag, The Mighty Feklahr remembers Nick Ring, Extremo the Clown, that retarded girl that tried to hug a policeman that Joe talked about, Koi Calls, Interrupting David Lee Roth, and BRAAAAAAAAAHM!
Also, I could listen to you guys Creedify everything all day
Fake Bret without Ben makes about as much sense as David Spade without Chris Farley.