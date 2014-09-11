Frotcast 220: ‘The Room,’ With Aaron Barrett, A Tommy Wiseau Employee For 11 Years

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
If you’ve ever seen The Room (I delayed my own viewing for years – don’t make my mistake, it’s everything it’s cracked up to be), the biggest question on your mind is most likely: who is this Tommy Wiseau and where did he come from? Wiseau reportedly spent $6 million of his own money making the best/worst classic, and not only does no one really know where he made so much that he could afford this, they don’t know Tommy’s country of origin (a Redditor recently claimed Poland, which is entirely plausible). He has an Eastern European accent and seems to speak French, but claims to be from Louisiana. He says things like “As an American…” and his self-written critic blurbs for The Room raved “the new Tennessee Williams is a ragin’ cajun!”
I recently finished Greg Sestero’s wonderful book about the making of The Room and his relationship with Wiseau, The Disaster Artist. 300 or so pages later, I was still full of questions. As it happens, one of my friends from the SF comedy scene, Aaron Barrett, a comedian and rock drummer who moved to San Francisco in 1991, worked for Tommy Wiseau for 11 years (!!!!), making him one of the few people on Earth to have known Tommy Wiseau nearly as long as Greg Sestero. After taking away Bret’s The Room virginity, we invited Aaron Barrett into the Frotquarters to see if he can help fill in any of the gaps in Tommy Wiseau’s mysterious biography, and alternately torture him with bad “YOU ARE TEARING ME APART!” impressions. Enjoy.
Here’s a clip of the Shakespeare commercial Tommy reportedly bankrolled so that he could get his SAG card.
Transcribe the naughty bits you rock flavored twat popsicle.
I met Greg and Tommy at a midnight screening and Q/A session. Tommy was high as a kite and as crazy as a loon. Absolutely one of the best times of 2014. Sinestro didnt’ want to be there but played along. I got pics with them and they both signed my football.
The best part was people would ask him a question and he responded to all of them with “HA! Great question…” then talk about something else. So it wasn’t a Q/A session per se, but a question and watch Tommy ramble on about something eccentric for three minutes.
I went to a Q and A with the two of them as well, got a picture and everything. Got Tommy to sign my copy of Showgirls because I couldn’t find my Room DVD. Sestero was also totally not into it. Tommy was having a blast, however, and dressed like he shopped exclusively at Hot Topic. Anyway, my friend asked him why he reused the same sex scenes and Wiseau did two things. First, he put his arm around her, got real close, and scolded her for referring to them as “sex scenes”. He said they were love scenes and made her ask the question again. Then he claimed that they weren’t reused which is TOTAL BULLSHIT.
Tommy Wiseau is obviously a vampire. His accent is Transylvanian.
Oh hai, Vince.
Rifftrax did a version of The Room, and even just the highlights are amazing.
Don’t normally listen to this, but glad I did.
I waited years to see The Room since I could never convince my friends to watch it with me. Then I saw it at a friend of a friend’s house with about 50 people who, like me, love them some bad/good movies.
It was worth the wait.
Midnight showing here this Saturday! Yay
I think Wisaeu’s weird muscles with saggy skin look probably comes from being really fat for the first like, 20-25 years of his life, but then he started taking steroids and got super ripped. But by then the damage had been done. Also, this kinda ties into his weird thing about drinking and drugs. Like, he may be one of those guys who takes steroids but is in denial about his own drug use and has that hypocritical attitude towards drugs in general.
Anyway, Patton Oswalt is a huge fan of this movie. Here’s his take on the whole mystery surrounding Wisaeu, as well as how he funded the movie (Please forgive me if you guys posted this on your site already. If you did it was probably over 4 years ago):
I don’t think so – that would involve having LOOSE skin. Other than his weird sunken cheeks, Tommy looks like his skin is on too tight.
Sorry for all the comments, but I have to give a shout-out for the “Shut up that mouth” callback. That made me lol. And yes, I’ve looked up that video.
Where is that reference from? I thought maybe it was from David Bowie telling Tricia Takanawa “Just you shut your mouth” on Family Guy.
On an earlier podcast one of the guys mentioned a porno where the girl was talking/shouting way too dirty, and one of the guys in the video stuffed her mouth full o’ cock and said the line. He had an accent and the frotcast crew were joking and imitating it.
I think Brett’s Down With the Thinkness this week was one of the best things I’d ever heard about iWatches and consumerism in a while. Thank you for that.