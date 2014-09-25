Frotcast 222: The Frotcast Reunites For ‘Bill And Ted’ And Kentucky Child Names

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
The full Frotcast crew, Vince, Ben, Bret, Brendan, and Matt, are all together in the Frotquarters for the first time in years to discuss Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure before a House of Prime Rib dinner. The Frotcast’s Excellent Meat Reward, call it. We open talking about Bill Simmons’ suspension from ESPN and the confusing nature of the NFL and ESPN’s supposed independence. MANDY IS A FOOL. This leads us to a discussion of Kevin Smith’s new movie Tusk, which was of course based on a podcast, leading us to wonder what a Frotcast-inspired movie would consist of. Our money is on Gary From Fremont: The Movie. RIDE WITH ME. After that I read Matt Lieb’s funniest post to date, leading to much hilarity. MANDY IS A FOOL. Then we talk about the anti-vaxxer crowd, and Bret having to stand in line at the pediatrician behind someone getting a Personal Beliefs Exemption for his son, Jaden. This leads us to a reader-sent roll of a kindergarten in Eastern Kentucky (I will post this list on FilmDrunk). FOR MY PLEAZURE. We get into Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and the great mall culture explosion of the 1980s, and we finish off with your emails and relationship questions. RIDE WITH ME.
Here’s that list of supposed kindergartner names, from a listener in Kentucky:
Remi (g)
Kyser (g)
Chessie g
Dalis g
Makartney g
Bryten b
Caution g
Pandora g
Kohl b
Xayza g
Brittyn g
Xenia g
Abbrianna g
Deakon b
Zaden b
Alwyn b
Blayden b
Autumn Day
Xaver b
Orion b
More variations of Makayla than I care to count
Sierra-rose g
Kanyon b
Jadence g
Venus b
Jathon b
Shayelynn g
I don’t know if that’s real or a joke. Mother of God.
Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes. Leave us a review on Stitcher.
Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!
Here’s a picture Matt Lieb took on my phone.
Jathon sounds like the name of one of Rob Delaney’s fake children. RIP Jimothy
Being from Kentucky I can say there are entirely too many letters used in those names to be a real thing.
I sent this in and know some of the parents, and know that these are, indeed, their kids’ names. It’s Eastern KY, if that makes it more believable.
I’ve lived in Kentucky my whole life (…dear god) and that list of names sound just about right coming from the Eastern KY trailer fucks.
Just to clarify, it is not one class of children. These were picked out from an entire elementary school as personal favorites. If these were all one class, I would jump off a cliff before their generation reached adulthood.
“The full Frotcast crew, Vince, Ben, Bret, Brendan, and Matt….”
So, he’s graduated from the irregular regular? I knew you could do it, Lieb!
Thanks guys – great ep!
As someone who has listened from Frotcast 1, I’m utterly amazed on how you have been able to keep it entertaining and fun every week, especially when there isn’t really a format or whatever. But you do and having everyone on again was awesome!
Though you shoulda skipped the Frotquarters and just FILMED the episode when you guys were all stuffing your faces with Prime Rib and mojitos. Frotcast’s version of Dinner With Andre. I can picture it now…
HOUSE OF PRIME RIB. NIGHT TIME. TABLE IN VIP ROOM. EVERYONES MEAT WASTED. TESTOSTERONE LEVELS AT ALL TIME HIGH.
Brendan: (unbuckling his belt, leaving his beer gut and tighty whities exposed) “After all that red meat, I bet I could give a poop transplant to an entire village in Zimbabwe right now, like I was a regular fullonrapist.”
Bret: (wearing Ben’s motorcycle helmet to protect his identity) “It’s called a philanthropist. And they are only nice to people because they are trying to avoid being sent to Hell for the bad things they’ve done, but jokes on them… God is dead and no one cares.”
Vince: (slapping Bret across the helmet with a slab of bloody prime rib) “Shut your whore squirrel drawing mouth! I’m so sick of you guys stepping on mine stories, I was smalking bout something important here… what was it, oh yeah, so I seen this film nobody’s ever heard of and nobody’s ever gonna watch and I loved it. Regular movies are dumb and for dummies.”
Ben: (always the voice of reason) “Vince… you’ve had far too many strawberry mojitos. You need to slow it down buddy. Your breath is minty fresh, but you are sweating like two rats fucking in a wool sock… and it smells like homemade buffalo wings spun in three day old jizz. Let’s move on to Burnsy’s Corner.” (dials up Ashley on his speaker phone)
Ashley: (super surprised and excited) “HEY GUYS! I didn’t know you were gonna have me on this week?! I’ve missed you fellas. Don’t worry, I’ve got some songs of summer to play and some HOTT GOSS I’ve been saving just for when you have me on again and…” CLICK!! (the Frotcrew hangs up the phone and laugh until they pee their pants)
Bret: “I wonder if Burnsy knows how much we secretly hate his guts?! I can’t believe we ever have him on. Same goes for that butthole Laremy! He’s the jerkiest jerk that ever jerked! Let’s not have them on again… ever!”
Lieb: (dressed as a waiter, walks into the room with another tray of meat) “But I’m cool, right guys?! Anyway, here’s your prime rib. Brendan, I made sure yours was extra rare, just like you like it sir. And Vince, I have another mojito coming up, sorry it’s late boss. It just took a little while to add that second coat of wax to the Frotmobile.” [editors note: the Frotmobile is just Ben’s motorcycle, but has two side cars in which Vince, Bret, and Brendan ride. Lieb is pulled behind it in a red wagon attached by a bungie cord]
Vince: “Forget about all that noise, cause it’s time to earn your irregular regular appearance status. Get under the damn table now, cause these jeans aint gonna suck themselves!” (Lieb crawls under the table. Closing his teary eyes, he imagines a happy place. A desert of quicksand with hundreds of beautiful women flailing their arms, drowning in desperation and ecstasy.) “Brendan, take us out…”
Brendan: “Thanks everybody! Good night, and good chins!”
ALSO… now I’m certain that Reginald Uproxx and Roger Goodell listen to the Frotcast! Per Bret’s instruction for the NFL to find a dude, dress him up as a scarecrow, and set him on fire:
“A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that NFL security chief Jeffrey Miller received the Ray Rice video in April.”
Be a fall guy for a few million and early retirement?! Now those are some jeans that even I would suck!
I’m just picturing the helmets they’re wearing while riding in the Frotmobile. Brendan is, of course, wearing his Ravens helmet. Bret has a living helmet made of spiders and nightmares. Ben is wearing a golden yarmulke. Vince’s tight, stubborn curls function as a sort of natural helmet. Lieb refuses to wear a helmet because he wants to look cool in case they pass any juggalettes.
Oh BurnsyFann66. That was a true masterpiece.
Man, this episode sucked a lot of dick.
This episode let me finish in its mouth
brendan is suspended 3 weeks