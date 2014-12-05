Frotcast 231: ‘Star Wars’ And The Nostalgia Industry

http://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/web/8vwfni/Frotcast231.mp3 –

The Frotcast comes a day late this week, but when it comes it comes loudly.

This week: Have you noticed that the movie industry is trying to sell our childhoods back to us? Not even our actual childhoods, but, like, stuff they previously sold us when we were children. Movies announcing or releasing sequels or reboots include Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Terminator, Dumb and Dumber, Kickboxer, Encino Man, Bill And Ted, The Crow… the list goes on and on. Are these movies meant for people who lived through the 80s and 90s or those who didn’t? That’s the topic on our minds this week, as well as Sheik, the documentary about the Iron Sheik. Also, Bret saw Interstellar and cried his eyes out, Vince saw Exodus, Bret saw The Babadook, and more. Bret, Brendan, Matt Lieb and Vince in the Frotquarters this week, with Ben joining via Skype. Enjoy.

