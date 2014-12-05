Frotcast 231: ‘Star Wars’ And The Nostalgia Industry

–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
The Frotcast comes a day late this week, but when it comes it comes loudly.
This week: Have you noticed that the movie industry is trying to sell our childhoods back to us? Not even our actual childhoods, but, like, stuff they previously sold us when we were children. Movies announcing or releasing sequels or reboots include Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Terminator, Dumb and Dumber, Kickboxer, Encino Man, Bill And Ted, The Crow… the list goes on and on. Are these movies meant for people who lived through the 80s and 90s or those who didn’t? That’s the topic on our minds this week, as well as Sheik, the documentary about the Iron Sheik. Also, Bret saw Interstellar and cried his eyes out, Vince saw Exodus, Bret saw The Babadook, and more. Bret, Brendan, Matt Lieb and Vince in the Frotquarters this week, with Ben joining via Skype. Enjoy.
Oh, and hey, we have new FilmDrunk shirts for sale. Go ‘n get you some.
Email us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415 274 0030.
Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes. Leave us a review on Stitcher. Donate at Frotcast.com.
Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!
Finally he has returned!
HA! WHAT THE SHIT IS THIS??!!!
I’m telling Burnsy what you’re up to Matt… he’s gonna have Brendan beat yo lanky ass up!
My fake internet friend can beat up your fake internet friend
That’s whoreshit!!!
Everybody knows that Burnsy, Ben, and Brendan could whip Lieb, Vince, and Bret’s ass any day of the week!
FACT!
Forgive him Lieb, they know not what they do.
Frot Mania
“The bell rings and the six man tag match is underway! Future WWF Hall of Famer Bendan starts off against The Irregular One, Matt Lieb. They lock up and Brendan brutally throws Lieb into the corner with his retard strength!
Charging, he smashes into Lieb with his patented shoulder tackle and then proceeds to choke Lieb with his bare hands. Lieb seems to enjoy it and gets fired up. The ref pulls them apart, so Brendan spits in Lieb’s face!
The bulge in Lieb’s tights grows and he explodes out of the corner hammering Brendan down to the mat. Being so excited, Lieb climbs to the top rope early to hit his finisher “The Murney Shot”… but Burnsy runs over and blasts him with a wrench! The ref pretends not to notice??
Brendan makes the tag to Ben aka Big Daddy Delicious, who in turn pops off his mesh tank top making all the ladies in the crowd swoon. Ben walks over to the ref and hands him a piece of the jew gold that he hides in his attic. The ref has been bought off!
Lieb, bleeding profusely from the head, crawls over to tag in Triple B (Brutally Bored Bret). But he is so disinterested in the match and how the outcome even relates to a world that he wished were dead, that he hops off the apron and wanders off groaning… leaving his team without a third man.
Undeterred, Vinny “The Man” Mancini tags in and flips over the top rope. He then starts showing off his judo moves like Mac from Always Sunny. Unimpressed, Ben nails Vince with a dropkick sending him back over the top rope to the outside. Vince crawls under the ring to hide.
Ben tags in Burnsy who grabs his wrench and proclaims, “I’ll flush that turd out!”. Burnsy lifts the apron and looks under the ring, only to be met with a blast from a fire extinguisher. Vince rolls out and starts pummelling Burnsy with lefts and rights until Burnsy keels over onto the Spanish announce table.
Lieb climbs to the top rope, rubs Chobani yogurt all over his chest, and pulls his dick out. It’s time for “The Murney Shot”! He leaps through the air… but Burnsy rolls out of the way and Lieb crashes thru the table, breaking his neck and becoming paralized for life.
Burnsy slides into the ring, stands up, turns around, and is hit with Vince’s finisher… The Vin-Dickhater!! (judo kick to the nuts). Burnsy bowls over crying like a bitch and Vince rolls him up for the pin: 1, 2,… WHAM!!!
Brendan and Ben break up the pin and just start stomping him like that one dude in Menace II Society. Suddenly, Insane Clown Posse music fills the arena! Sprinting out from the back, in full ICP makeup, comes Laremy “The Lunatic” Legal… Lieb/Vince’s third man has arrived!!
Laremy flies into the ring like a man possessed, screaming “Whoop whoop!!!” at the top of his lungs and whipping out his souvenir hatchet from the Gathering of The Juggalos. Team Burnsy flees to the outside to regroup as Laremy helps Vince up.
Outta nowhere, Laremy drives his hatchet into the back of Vince’s skull spraying brain matter everywhere!! Vince falls to his knees and The Luntatic continues to hack at his dome until nothing is left but a hemorrhaging hole where his head used to be.
Team Burnsy gets back in the ring and all four men celebrate with a group hug laughing so hard that they have tears in their eyes! The ref has declared them the winner and from here to eternity, they run the Frotcast. The end.”
Vince by way of triangle fart choke.
Bret by way of convincing his opponent of there little to no self worth, potentially sparking a suicide attempt and then stealing their soul.
You do not want to mess with the Greek yergert mafia, so Lieb wouldn’t even have to lift a finger
Bret’s a tough motherfucker. Remember, he broke all his front teeth while in Australia and kept on keeping on. Cthulhu knows what his teeth are made of now.
I also contest Brendan having a patented shoulder tackle. His own coach said he was a great player … from the neck up and ankles down.
Needs more autofellatio by Lieb, and tree destruction by Vince (even if they are indoors).
Meanwhile, Laremy is like the middle of five brothers. He’s got to be a tough motherfucker just to have made it to adulthood.
– I was watching an espn thing about the 90s bulls and everyone had the bill of their hat unnaturally high. I wondered if it had something to do with the lighting of their faces and maybe when they weren’t on camera they wore their hats like normal people.
– The second line of my notes (I listened while at work and the post wasn’t up yet) just says “Tom Emanski.” I think this was a reminder to give Brendan props for the reference.
– I think I’ve only heard Joe’s “In and Out of Your Mom” song once. Nevertheless the words managed to stick to my brain to the tune of Bryan Adams’ “Heaven.” Go ahead. Imagine it.
What must we do to get access to the Matt Lieb soundboard?
Someday, when the nukes have fallen and all the world is struggling to rebuild, they will find recordings of these podcasts and construct a new faith: one build on commandments such as “Thou Shall Always Lick The Butt” and “Thou Shall Not Fight at a Comedy Show.” If you lick da butt and choke out others in your moms mini van as they would choke you out in your moms mini van, you will have your faith rewarded with a magical place. Imagine a land where chobani flows and all your loved ones are choking in quicksand, forever and ever. In the name of the Kerphie, Merney and Pursey, Lieb be with you.
Oh, you’re writing a writing packet, Matt? That’s cool. I’m also doing a writing packet… OF MATT LIEB FANFICTION i CAN’T DO ANYTHING WITH UNTIL YOU POST!
Is username SmokeyFan69 taken?
Is Smokey fanfic just elaborate images of him mauling Vince’s balls off?
Iron Giant and Interstellar will make you cry.
I took my dad to see Interstellar and he’s a Nam vet. He wiped his eyes 5 times. Iron Giant….man…maaaaan.
You guys are not the first to think of the idea of the Old Testament god (Yahweh) being a child. It’s actually taken seriously by some researchers:
[www.georgeleonard.com]
(Note: that discussions presumes familiarity with the Documentary Hypothesis, a widely-accepted idea that the first five book of the Bible were written as a mash-up of four primary sources.)
I absolutely jerked off to Natalie Portman in that one Star Wars where they kept showing her stomach.