Frotcast 24: Least Favorite Popular Movies, Corporate Jargon

Assuming you might be doing some traveling requiring listening material this Holiday, we rushed this week’s Frotcast into production early. The interns have sore buttholes now, but I’d like to think it was worth it. This week, Bret, Ben, Brendan, and I talk favorite corporate jargon, make fun of my TV debut, and go through our least favorite popular movie. Not the film you think is the worst, but the one you hate yet always end up hearing about. One of mine was Love Actually, and my rant about it would’ve been even more awesome had anyone else on the frotcast besides me ACTUALLY SEEN IT (you see what I’m dealing with here?). But sincerely, to all those people out there in cyberspace, Love Actually is f*cking terrible.

THERE’S A MISSILE THE SIZE OF THE CHRYSLER BUILDING AND IT’S FILLED WITH RACIST DOGS!

Subscribe (on iTunes, on our non-iTunes Feed)

This week’s intro (thanks for all the songs, everyone, we’ll get to them in the next few weeks) is “For Good or For Awesome” by the seminal female a capella group, “Satan’s Buttcheeks.”