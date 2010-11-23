Frotcast 24: Least Favorite Popular Movies, Corporate Jargon

Assuming you might be doing some traveling requiring listening material this Holiday, we rushed this week’s Frotcast into production early. The interns have sore buttholes now, but I’d like to think it was worth it. This week, Bret, Ben, Brendan, and I talk favorite corporate jargon, make fun of my TV debut, and go through our least favorite popular movie. Not the film you think is the worst, but the one you hate yet always end up hearing about. One of mine was Love Actually, and my rant about it would’ve been even more awesome had anyone else on the frotcast besides me ACTUALLY SEEN IT (you see what I’m dealing with here?). But sincerely, to all those people out there in cyberspace, Love Actually is f*cking terrible.
THERE’S A MISSILE THE SIZE OF THE CHRYSLER BUILDING AND IT’S FILLED WITH RACIST DOGS!
This week’s intro (thanks for all the songs, everyone, we’ll get to them in the next few weeks) is “For Good or For Awesome” by the seminal female a capella group, “Satan’s Buttcheeks.”
Bret, Ben, Brendan
Wow, your “3 B’s” isn’t half as cool as Billy Bob Thornton’s…
I saw Love Actually… it was a hodgepodge of half assed storylines… they lost me at the beginning when the one woman goes to Liam Neeson, “Not that I am not terribly sorry about your wife dying”
boom… like that… just dropping it in there
How about the part where the British guy wants to go to America to get laid, and so he goes, and GET LAID HE DOES. It’s like fantasy sequence that’s real that manages to serve NO PURPOSE WHATSOEVER. THE ENTIRE FUCKING THING IS HALF-ASS VIGNETTES FOR THE SAKE OF MAKING WOMEN GO ‘AWWWWW.’ Just show puppies for two hours. At least I like puppies. A lot better than fucking 8-year-old kids who have to sing a fucking song to win the love of their crush. GUUHHHHH I HATE THAT PIECE OF SHIT SO MUCH.
Love Actually is trash. Now Wimbledon, that’s a fucking movie right there.
crazy is how he ends up with Shannon Elizabeth and his friend gets Denise Richards… and he just leaves Elisha Cuthbert and January Jones back in America… fucking insane…
also, the stand-ins mad me want to kill myself
Banner pic: The Mighty Feklahr is certain Molly Ringwald’s grandfather has one of those…
And the singing boy in About a Boy. Didn’t that just tug on your cremasteric stringy things…
Oh sweet cuntwarbling Christ, About a Boy. That made me want to torch an orphanage.
I haven’t seen either of them, but I’d wager Love Actually is a million times better than Valentine’s Day. In the same way severe testicular trauma is a million times better than AIDS.
Plus, Love Actually has Sheriff Rick Fucking Grimes in it.
I have a vagina, and I would rather watching 2 hours of bloody head shots than Love Actually. Also, I hate Forest Gump. I dont like the “if you dont marry the tard you get aids and die!” message.
Badly Singing Boy > Badly Drawn Boy.
Spaz, I have agreed to forgive him for his totally pussy role in Love Actually because of that.
You guys really need to get Matthew Wilder on and get him to tell as many lies as possible a la The Informant!
agree on forest gump, oh look, he’s there and at that thing that happpened
the john lennon thing was out of control stupid… “somebody shot that dude” out of nowhere and of no importance to the story
But she DID marry the tard, Eibz. She got AIDS because she was a free spirit with loose morals.
If none of these movies you guys are talking about had Sandra Bullock trying to barter with an eagle to trade a dog for a cell phone, you’re really just pissing in the wind.
Valentine’s Day is far worse than Love Actually on account of it being modeled after and being made specifically for people who loved Love Actually. LOOK, WE GAVE THE FAKE CHILD AN EVEN GAYER HAT!
Oh, I mean that if she had stayed in the hick town and married the tard she would not have died. She was punished for not wanting the short bus ride.
Would you say a MILLION TIMES worse, Vince?
I refuse to even entertain the notion of watching Valentines Day. I cannot stand Julia Roberts. I would only watch her if she was violently murdered. And not just in a movie.
No, He didn’t hijack Eib’s account.
If you liked Love Actually and Valentine’s Day… you’re gonna love NEW YEAR’S EVE…
CELEBRITY CELEBRITY OLDER CELEBRITY KID CELEBRITY KUTCHER BAM BAM BAM BAM CAMEO BAM BAM CELEBRITY WEAKLY INTERWOVEN STORY CELEBRITY BAM CAMEO POPULAR SONG BAM BAM
i am more excited for Lights Camera Jackson’s review than for the actual movie
She was punished for not wanting the short bus ride.
That’s when Forrest Gump, Radio, and Simple Jack ran a train on her, right?
Exactly
Dude, you guys talk Burton and Pee Wee’s Big Adventure doesn’t get a SINGLE MENTION? That’s wrong, homies.
I enjoyed how bitchy Vink got when The Three Frotbags (Frotsketeers?) cut him off about Love Actually. Seriously, though, good effort this week, fags.
The Mighty Feklahr’s first son’s name WILL be Asmaranimardicadaisdinaculdacaryahmetnachbarnabrutacildiscara.
It’s true, I was angry. Never stifle the rant of a man in the depths of a Four Loko binge.
90% of drives to or from work, The Mighty One sees this car with this vanity plate:
HMBSTX
AAAAHHHHH!!! WTF DOES IT MEAN???
the awkwardness of that opening sentence is eclipsed only by the mongoloid hands used to type it
if FOOTBALL then RIVERS > E MANNING
if PEOPLE I WANT TO SEE EMBROILED IN A MULTIPLE BABY MAMA PATERNITY SUIT CASE then RIVERS > E MANNING
if QB’S WHO CAN’T THROW TO NICKS FOR MORE THAN 5 FANTASY POINTS THIS WEEK then E MANNING > RIVERS
American Beauty has a great director’s commentary track. Sam Mendes comes off extremely competent and interesting.
So… at the Poetry Slam for Autistics, do they ask the jurors to give their poem a 6.739754767483902?
@Tyrone–check out the comments of the week. That particular slam poem has already been decimal mocked.
/I take pride in strange things.
//In the Unstoppable poetry slam they give the poem a 777.
My wife mentioned just yesterday that Wanking Dead sheriff was in Love Actually and we discussed our shared hatred of that movie. It’s the little things that make a relationship work.
Christopher Nolan wants you to give his slam poetry a BRAHM.
@Larry – Really? Because I’d give the Unstoppable Poetry Slam a (Taking of Pelham) 123.
best opening song yet
Why didn’t the British guy just go on a sex cruise like every other degenerate euro trash wanting to get his dick wet overseas?
Andrew Lincoln was pretty good in Love Actually, though saying that is a lot like saying a sirloin steak is pretty good when covered in human shit
Here’s my two cents: My wife watches Love Actually
every Christmas. A
lot of times I watch it with her and it does grow on you,
plus it’s a film that warms your heart.
Most of the performances are
exquisite.
With you on Mean Streets and Taxi Driver isn’t my idea of fun either.
I was forced to suffer through Love Actually while trapped with my family for Christmas a couple of years ago. It was HORRIBLE. I will never get that time back. Every time I hear someone say how good that movie is I want to smack them in the mouth.
Thanks for the podcast. I was hoping you guys would do one. Gonna be listening to this on Black Friday (Wal-Mart and Big Lots).
