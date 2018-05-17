Frotcast 368: Meatballs (1979), The Franchise Film Era With Francesca Fiorentini

This week on the Frotcast, Francesca Fiorentini and Matt Lieb from AJ+ join me and The San Diego Hammer, Joey Avery, to discuss our haters, the IDF, and Donald Glover’s “This Is America.” I also interviewed Ben Fritz about his new book, The Big Picture, in which he explains the reality of the era of franchises and branded content, and how it came to be this way. It’s a pretty solid listen for anyone who’s ever wondered “why doesn’t Hollywood have any new ideas?” After that, we discuss the Bill Murray “classic,” Meatballs (1979), which I told everyone to watch, mistakenly believing it was a classic. …It is not. Though it does lead us into general dicussion of Summer camp, and naturally Matt has embarrassing stories. Enjoy, engage, and Frot on, donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

