Frotcast 375: Betsy Devos’ Briefly Liberated Yacht, With Francesca Fiorentini And Jessica Sele

#Comic-Con
Senior Editor
07.29.18

Getty Image

First things first, kids: this week’s episode is Patreon-only. On the plus side, it’s available for all donors, no minimum amount, and you can get it here.

This week on the Frotcast, comedians Francesca Fiorentini (from Newsbroke, The Young Turks) and Jessica Sele (Flophouse) join Matt and Vince in the Frotquarters to talk Betsy Devos’ briefly liberated yacht, Tom Cruise’s Scientology, Matt going to Comic-Con, Hannah Gadsby’s acclaimed Nanette special, and being able to feel tragedy inside your vagina. It should be a fun one, so tell your friends and enemies. As always, smash that like button, fam, donate to us on Patreon and leave us a review on iTunes so we can keep showing up in them charts and rule the world.

#Content

1:00 – On white people not being able to clap on the right beats.

9:09 – Having to pretend you’re dead in yoga class, plus an appearance by a new Matt character, Norwegian Black Metal love song crooner.

22:30 – New character, Matt’s dick devil.

27:50 – Tom Cruise

50:00 – Talking Nanette.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic-Con
TAGSBetsy DeVoscomic conHannah GadsbyMission Impossible FalloutNANETTE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 1 week ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 1 week ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP