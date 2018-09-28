Unlocked: Frotcast 375, With Francesca Fiorentini And Jessica Sele

09.28.18

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

You can also listen on Stitcher.

Like generous lords, we now release our previous Patreon-only episode FOR FREE TO ALL! Rejoice, listener! Have some cake, it’s your corporate birthday. Be advised, lots more Patron-only content is just waiting for you to subscribe, not to mention all the FUTURE #CONTENT we have planned, at Patreon.com/Frotcast. Don’t you want to be the first of your friends to get our #content? Who wouldn’t want that?

This week on the Frotcast, comedians Francesca Fiorentini (from Newsbroke, The Young Turks) and Jessica Sele (Flophouse, SF Sketch Fest) join Matt and Vince in the Frotquarters to talk Betsy Devos’ briefly liberated yacht, Tom Cruise’s Scientology, Matt going to Comic-Con, Hannah Gadsby’s acclaimed ‘Nanette’ special, and being able to feel tragedy inside your vagina.

#Content

1:00 – On white people not being able to clap on the right beats.

9:09 – Having to pretend you’re dead in yoga class, plus an appearance by a new Matt character, Norwegian Black Metal love song crooner.

22:30 – New character, Matt’s dick devil.

27:50 – Tom Cruise

50:00 – Talking Nanette.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

