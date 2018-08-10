Frotcast 378: Jason Statham Wins The Shark Oscar

Warner Bros

This week on the Frotcast, Adam Tod Brown from Unpopular Opinion and Stephen Furey from Follow That are in the studio to talk about Tomi Lahren’s cocaine tweets, Alex Jones’ shadowban, the new Oscar for “popular” film, the pitch for The Meg, and Sorry To Bother You. All that AND the Royalty Freestyle. Enjoy and frot on, donate at Patreon.com/frotcast and thanks for being our online friend.

#Content

5:20 – Tomi Lahren does coke wrong

7:28 – Welcoming all our new ex-Inforwars listeners

13:50 – Discussing the new “popular” film Oscar

16:25 – Matt pitches The Meg

35:48 – Sorry to Bother You

1:11:00 – Royalty Freestyle

