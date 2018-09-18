Frotcast 385: Requiem For A Lieb Part 2, The Ceiling Baby

Getty Image

[This episode is Patrons-Only, but it’s available for all levels, and you can subscribe here]

Thanks to the runaway success of our last Patreon episode focusing on Matt’s heroin use, we decided to run it back, inviting EVEN MORE friends-who-knew-Matt when. This time? David and Anna Scaiano, two more people who had to burn a couch because Matt slept on it. Can you smell it? Doesn’t it feel like you were there?? In fact, this episode is so unbelievably authentic that was even a crying baby crawling around on the ceiling while we recorded it. See if you can hear the ceiling baby! One day the engineers at Adobe may create a sound filter specifically for us.

Highlights include: the story about Matt getting held up at gunpoint, Matt’s curious fast food habits, and of course, a healthy dose of ceiling baby. Can’t have a heroin show without a ceiling baby, I always say. You know how Dirty John teaches you everything you need to know about Orange County? Matt’s heroin years are a perfect slice of Santa Cruz, California (fun fact: also the setting for Lost Boys). The first rule of living in Santa Cruz is that if a dude doesn’t pay utilities you get to keep his drums. Anyway, Frot on, cyberspace cowboys, we’ll be back in a bit with a regular episode.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.