Frotcast 392: Hot Wet American MAGAchuds, With OJ Patterson And Jessica Sele

This week on the Frotcast, we bring back fan favorites, comedians OJ Patterson and Jessica Sele, joining Matt and Vince (me) in the Frotquarters to discuss Whitey Bulger, Megyn Kelly, and the wettest Trump supporter, Jacob Wohl getting taken down by a Krassenstein, aka the Twitter grifter ouroboros. Also it was Halloween when we recorded, so regrettably I let Matt write this episode description:
Happy Halloween Frot family! It’s time for another SPOOKtacular episode of FilmDrunk FRIGHTCast and boy do we have a treat and/or trick for you! Our guests are Jessica Sele aka Jessica SQUEALY and OJ Patterson aka GOREnthal James Patterson! We talk about everything from Megyn Kelly being fired for loving blackface to Japanese heavy metal. We discuss the shanking death of Whitey Bulger in prison which leads to Matt talking about the GHASTLY subject of elder abuse.
It’s a TERRORific episode and you just tell all of your friends to listen!
Frot on and enjoy, support the Patreon, and PLEASE, leave us a review on iTunes.
EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.
SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.
DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.
Full disclosure, some of these are from a friend at an elementary school. The rest are mine.
Mazelyn
Madelyn
Kaisen
Graycen
Payson
Slayton
Bryden
Wren
Gwyn
Talon
Dreden
Kamdyn
Braedon
Boston
Alten
Daylan
Dyllin
Dyllion
Kaureen
Maupressa
Ilexis
Mercadies
Lysa
Mikaela
Ryker
Priseis
Danika
Shantwanice
Dezire
Elliana
Adara
Luara
Kerronica
Tenley
Kailey
Brantley
Kensley
Preslee
Mikinee
Kaylee
Kimarie
Ashli
Nindy
Kymberly
Bee
To be fair, “Talon” is pretty badass.
I’d like Tal Bachman a bunch more if Tal was short for Talon instead of Talmage.
Are there that many Mormons? Or has the Mormon weird name trend just spread to all basic white people?
I prefer to call Mazelyn by the more common Cornlyn
Also I think I remember my parents owning a Kerronica video camera in the 80’s.
@Vince Mancini Wren, Gwyn and Talon all sound like generic fantasy novel characters. Wren and Gwyn grew up as simple country boys until they met the mysterious Talon who taught them the ways of the forest.
I like that you guys brought up comedians on twitter. I’m getting overwhelmed by the political tweets. Do you think twitter will go back to being funny after the goddamned mid-terms?
As a fellow 80s kid named Jessica, I can confirm that we are legion.