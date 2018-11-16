Frotcast 394: The Masculine Toilet, With Joe Sinclitico And Jane Harrison

Senior Editor
11.16.18

Getty Image

Click to download here.

Seamus! Be a good boy and go ‘n fight yer dah!

This week on the Frotcast, comedians Joe Sinclitico (Adam Devine’s House Party) and Jane Harrison (Flophouse) return to the show to talk about the Crooked Media/Facebook kerfuffle, discuss Creed II and Michael B. Jordan’s ripped body, Joe getting violated by his dog as a boy, and whether I have to kill Matt now because he won a journalism award for his dumb show, as if I haven’t been writing on the internet for 11 goddamned years now with nary a trophy or bauble in sight! Oh hey, did I type that? Pardon me, that was a hand fart. Totally not bitter over here. Anyway, we finish things off breaking down the acting attorney general’s patent for “the Masculine Toilet,” the toilet for guys with big dicks, and Matt does the Royalty Freestyle. Jeez, do you guys hear these songs? I guess they’ll give a journalism award to anyone these days.

View this post on Instagram

Hell yeah doggie. Newsbroke won a journalism award.

A post shared by Matt Lieb (@mattliebjokes) on

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGSCreed IIFROTCASTMATT LIEBMATTHEW WHITAKERPod Save America

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP