Frotcast 411: It Puts The Dramamine In The Basket

This week, The Last Black Man In San Francisco hits theaters, and while we don’t have anyone from that movie, we do have Kaseem Bentley — “the last black man in San Francisco” was his brand for years! Kaseem has an album out, Lakeview, and we kick off the show with him roasting the Frotcast. We also have two brand new guests in the studio, comedians Aviva Siegel and Jon Schabl, who if I’m not mistake is our first live Canadian.

We break down the press conference of the Arizona helicopter pilots apologizing for spinning that lady around real fast (this week’s best viral video). Someone invokes Alex Jones, and Matt Lieb debuts his new character, “Red Dragon the social media influencer.” We even squeeze in some time for your emails, a Royalty Freestyle, and some classic texts from Bret. Please to enjoy, you’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

WILD HELICOPTER RESCUE: Firefighters say a 74-year-old woman had to be flown off of Piestewa Peak this morning after she suffered an injury while hiking. STORY: https://t.co/H4HavJnsgn pic.twitter.com/2FPQR0qiZ9 — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) June 4, 2019

