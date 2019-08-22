Frotcast 416: More Matrix Movies, Fewer Jeffrey Epsteins, with Casey Ley

Click to download here.

Hello all you lovely Frotcast listeners, Matt Lieb here. It’s been more than a week since we last Frotted together and trust me when I say we’ve missed you just as much as you’ve missed us. SO MUCH HAS HAPPENED: movie news has happened, internet beefs have come and gone, sexual predators who were once alive are now mysteriously dead, Vince went to Australia and became a man. And on and on it goes. Luckily, we had Joe Sinclitico and comedian Casey Ley in the Frotquarters to make sense of it all for us. You might remember Casey from our Super Bonus Riff episode of the Frot where we watched Weekend At Bernie’s. If you haven’t listened to that episode, you should.

Here’s just a brief overview:

-Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide

-Vince’s trip to Australia where he decides to go full Borat voice

-Matt had internet beef with a Cosby Truther

-Was Jeffrey Epstein murdered?

-Another Matrix movie?

-Casey Ley is not suspicious of Epstein’s untimely death

–Spider-Man goes to Sony!

-WHERE WAS CASEY WHEN EPSTEIN WAS FOUND DEAD?!?!?!

