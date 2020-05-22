Frotcast 437: 90-Day Quarantine Fiancée, With Joe Sinclitico

Click to download here.

This week, the FilmDrunk Frotcast returns for another exciting Quarantine Era Zoom-cast, featuring comedian Joe Sinclitico (Adam Devine’s House Party, catering). Joe has some thoughts on 90 Day Fiancee, leading into a brand new Vince Segment, Vince’s Media Complaint Corner. This week I’m complaining about the new Netflix movie The Lovebirds, and the action-comedy concept in general. After that I get to Run, and how British writers can’t write American cops. Then I’m onto the Winds of Change podcast. After that, Matt regales us with stories from the recent “City Roast” he participated in, in which he represented San Francisco. Which brings us to Matt Lieb’s brand new character, “Roast Matt.” I have to say, Roast Matt is really mean. You probably wouldn’t want Roast Matt to meet your mother or girlfriend. Finally, Matt brings back the Royalty Freestyle. We have fun, we really do.

If you haven’t signed up for our Patreon, what are you even doing with your life? Sign up and receive our bonus content now! What is wrong with you?!

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast. You can add the bonus feed to regular podcast app!