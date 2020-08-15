Frotcast 448: ‘Boys State’ And WAPS With Jason Webb

Click to download here.

Hi again, it’s that time of week again where Matt and Vince take a break from their life of isolation with their significant others and talk to each other about wet ass p*ssies in perfect Irish accents and release the conversation for public consumption. Now that I’ve explained what podcasting is to you fine people, I think it’s best that I tell you what we talked about this week. On this week’s Frotcast, we invited comedian Jason Webb to the virtual Frotquarters to talk about the upcoming Apple+ documentary Boys State which follows a group of high school teens as they take a crash course in running a political campaign. We also talk Cardi B’s hot new single WAP as well as the Ben Shapiro remix. Plus, there’s a brief update on the life of Jordan B. Peterson and much more. It’s a good pod. Please listen. Please, please listen.

Additionally, over on the premium feed this week we have an extended interview with the directors of The Swamp for HBO, a doc about our broken political system. Subscribe today and listen to it! No refunds.

Here’s that thread on Jordan B. Peterson:

Fuck it! Thread about the Peterson family saga: pic.twitter.com/mV9g91m44A — Rational Disconnect (@RationalDis) August 11, 2020

And the Ben Shapiro remix:

