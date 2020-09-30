Frotcast 453: Vin Diesel’s New Single And Matt’s Unified Theory Of ‘Karate Kid’

Click to download here.

This bonus episode of the Frotcast is now live on Patreon. To hear the whole thing, sign up on Patreon at Patreon.com/Frotcast. I promise, you won’t regret it! Or maybe you will. Hell, I don’t know. Honestly, who can say these days.

This week on the Frotcast, everyone’s favorite, Jessica Sele is back, and she’s helping Vince and Matt discuss all the latest developments in the world of film and culture. For instance, Vin Diesel has a new single out, that he introduced on the Kelly Clarkson show. We discuss the way Vin Diesel has taught himself to speak in Mongolian throat singing, and how his social media posts full of ellipses actually mimic his true speaking voice. That leads us into a breakdown of the Vin Diesel/The Rock beef, Jessica talks about surfing as part of recovery, and Matt reveals that he has spent the past week watching all of Cobra Kai and the first three Karate Kid movies and now has some theories. In fact it turns out, Matt may have become radicalized by Karate Kid.

We finish things up with some of your emails and voicemails, and answer your question about which Hollywood star would be the best replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. As always, thank you for listening.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast. You can add the bonus feed to regular podcast app!