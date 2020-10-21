Frotcast 454: Toobin On Sorkin In ‘Chicago 7’

Click to download here.

This week on the Frot, we’re talking about the hot new Sacha Baron Cohen project currently setting the internet wags on fire. That’s right, I’m talking about The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin’s new Netflix joint about hippies, protests, the radical left, broads who need a good talking to, brave men in uniform, and courtrooms. We discuss Sacha Baron Cohen’s bonkers accent (so strange coming from a guy who has spent his life doing weird accents in real-life situation) and the filmography of Aaron Sorkin in general. Sorkin had it all with this project — Boomer heroes, courtroom drama, a packed cast, a premise generally far less obnoxious than The Newsroom… his whole wheelhouse. After years of giving him a hard time we were so ready to finally give him his due. And yet he even managed to make this one kind of annoying at the end.

Before that, we discuss this week’s top story. That’s right, I’m talking about Jeffrey Toobin cranking his hog on a Zoom call. You’d think that would be the perfect joke for at least a week, but now, the internet had to quickly separate into warring camps of which teachable moment this incident best represents. But you remember the Frotcast rule: no hugging, no learning, only lumming. Finally, it’s an episode worth paying a premium for. No refunds.

