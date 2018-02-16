Frotcast 360: ‘All Eyez On Me,’ With Jesse Hett And Joe Sinclitico

02.16.18 3 weeks ago 13 Comments

Lionsgate/Code Black

This week on the Frotcast, old favorite Joe Sinclitico (Adam Devine’s House Party) joined Vince and Matt Lieb (AJ+, Flophouse, The Star Wars Show), plus new guest Jesse Hett was in studio to talk about the Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me. We also discuss Will Smith, the new passive-aggressive profile of Louise Linton (aka Mrs. Steve Mnuchin) in the new Elle, and try to catch up with Eric Roberts’ 200 screen credits in the last year. Enjoy and Frot on! Donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast. If every listener donated just one dollar, we could… I don’t know, buy a used Vespa in a few months. Wouldn’t that be rad? A Frotcast Vespa? Think about it, fam.

1:09 – Matt getting chewed out for his noises.

4:00 – We find out Joe is some kind of Komodo dragon.

6:00 – Getting to know Jesse Hett

15:00 – Will Smith is weird.

18:53 – Jesse has a bone to pick with Justin Timberlake.

27:30 – All Eyez on Me

1:03:00 – That new Louise Linton profile attempting to make Ms. Steve Mnuchin seem normal

1:20:00 – Catching up with Eric Roberts

