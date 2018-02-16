Frotcast 360: ‘All Eyez On Me,’ With Jesse Hett And Joe Sinclitico

–
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).
You can also listen on Stitcher.
This week on the Frotcast, old favorite Joe Sinclitico (Adam Devine’s House Party) joined Vince and Matt Lieb (AJ+, Flophouse, The Star Wars Show), plus new guest Jesse Hett was in studio to talk about the Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me. We also discuss Will Smith, the new passive-aggressive profile of Louise Linton (aka Mrs. Steve Mnuchin) in the new Elle, and try to catch up with Eric Roberts’ 200 screen credits in the last year. Enjoy and Frot on! Donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast. If every listener donated just one dollar, we could… I don’t know, buy a used Vespa in a few months. Wouldn’t that be rad? A Frotcast Vespa? Think about it, fam.
#Content
1:09 – Matt getting chewed out for his noises.
4:00 – We find out Joe is some kind of Komodo dragon.
6:00 – Getting to know Jesse Hett
15:00 – Will Smith is weird.
18:53 – Jesse has a bone to pick with Justin Timberlake.
27:30 – All Eyez on Me
1:03:00 – That new Louise Linton profile attempting to make Ms. Steve Mnuchin seem normal
1:20:00 – Catching up with Eric Roberts
EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.
SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.
DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast.
I prefer the sequel, All Eyez Two Me.
This isn’t gonna make any sense once you fix the headline.
I used context clues to determine it used to say “All Eyez One Me”. Take that, culturally biased SATs!
SCREENCAP EVERYTHING!!!
(God, everything sucks)
So Steve Mnuchin is the guy Brett Ratner teamed up with for that financing deal? For some reason I thought that was an Aussie billionaire, but yeah, this totally figures.
The profile on his wife reminds me of the profile you guys read last year (on the Best of) about the crazy basic bitch who owns Moon Juice in Silverlake. This is almost as good at damning the subject with faint praise as Matt Lieb’s interview with the DJ from Linkin Park, but intentional.
Speaking of movies, all of her multi-adjective descriptions of people in Washington reminds me of the rote description of Raymond Shaw all of his surviving squad mates are brainwashed into reciting about him in The Manchurian Candidate. In her case, it’s just half-assed prep done by her press handlers, which makes it even sadder in general but specifically compared to getting brainwashed by commie super villains. That is kind of cool.
Basically, yeah. From Wiki:
In Hollywood, Mnuchin, along with film producer Brett Ratner and financier James Packer, working with RatPac-Dune Entertainment, produced American Sniper and Mad Max: Fury Road. Mnuchin was co-chairman of the trio’s movie company, Relativity Media, but left seven months before it went bankrupt.[35] A source close to the company said that he had resigned because of the potential for a conflict of interest between his duties at Relativity and OneWest.[42] He and other investors reportedly lost $80 million.[43]
At which point in this episode does Vince’s dog gets mad at Vince for ignoring him and starts dragging his bed away?
(Minus the -s, get mad. Should’ve followed my gut feeling.)
Other examples of bad song dubbing in biopics:
54 year old Jerry Lee Lewis singing new versions of his songs for 35 year old Dennis Quaid playing a 22 year old Jerry Lee. What makes it really bad is the new piano parts which sound like they were recorded specifically to sound like they were recorded in 1989.
34 year old Frederick Weller plays a 21 year old Brian Wilson in The Beach Boys: An American Family. In the low quality clip I’ve attached, you’ll hear what is probably the voice of what I’m guessing to be at least 50 year old Brian.
[www.youtube.com]
Bret is a prophet. He made this argument back on Frot 244 in April 2015.
[www.nytimes.com]
I wanted to express my amusement with this entire pod. Excellent job, Frotters. Keep it up and you boys are in line for some of that sweet 2018 cost of living adjustment loot.
Help me out, fellow Frotcast listeners . . . during the Eric Roberts IMDb page section, is all that background noise Matt playing video games again or Joe furiously masturbating? Discuss.
Hey, this was an awesome episode and I laughed a bunch. thanks guys