The FilmDrunk Frotcast Best Of 2018 Episode

That’s right folks, it’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for. The Best of 2018 Frotcast episode is finally here! Just in time for this fresh new graphic (thanks, @briespiel).
I even let Matt write the episode description:
Hey, everyone. It’s 2019 and that means 2018 is officially over! Congratulations to those of you who made it out alive. Although 2018 was a pretty crappy year for some people, for the Filmdrunk Frotcast it was actually pretty okay in terms of #content. Which is why we are pleased to give you not just one but TWO Frotcast Best of 2018 episodes! Part 1 of the best of is available to the entire Frotcast family while part 2 is available here to our beloved Patreon subscribers. The Best Ofs were edited by listener Peter Marez, so if you’d like to make a donation to his paypal I’m sure he’d appreciate it. Don’t worry, we also paid him for his work but if you really enjoy the episodes, maybe show him some love via murney.
Paypal: Paypal.me/ttmp22
These episodes include some of our best moments, stories, stupid characters from some of your favorite Frotcast guests and co-hosts including Justin Halpern, Joe Sinclitico, Joey Avery, Jane Harrison, Laremy Legal, Francesca Fiorentini, Matt Christman, Joey Devine, Kaseem Bentley, Allison Mick, Alison Stevenson, David Gborie, Jules Posner, Max Hartman, Zachary Johnston, Jeff May, Adam Todd Brown, Yusuf Roach, Red Scott, OJ Patterson, Jessica Sele, Steve Bramucci, Brian Abrams and Sebastian Gorka. As well as Matt Lieb, Vince Mancini and the human giant Brendan.
I hesitate to post this, because I know it will create a huge post. But I figured since it was the best of, there wouldn't be a better time. We had a huge project at work and they sent out a list with 8403 names on it. Most were normal, but some were not.
