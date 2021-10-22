Hear It: ‘Pig’ Food Consultant Discusses Teaching Nic Cage To Cook

Click to download here.

The other day I got to interview Gabriel Rucker, chef/owner of Le Pigeon in Portland, Oregon and food consultant on the movie Pig. He was the guy who got to teach Nicolas Cage to break down a squab and baste it with foaming butter, like you see in the movie. You can read the transcript of that here, but as always, I have to edit those for length and coherence. What we say verbally doesn’t always translate perfectly to the page, though I do my best.

Aaaaanyway, the upside is that those transcripts do come from actual recorded material, and thanks to the magic of technology, you can actually hear them, with your ears, and not just read them with your eyes. Some people like to read, some people like to listen, some people just want to watch the world burn. Whatever the case, I’m including the audio version here (with full permission) for your listening pleasure.

It’s right here on the Frotcast feed for free, though if you like audio versions of interviews like this and/or guys talking about movies and pop culture news every week, there’s lots more of that available to our subscribers at Patreon.com/frotcast. We’d love it if you subscribed. In fact we’d be lucky to have you. God bless.

