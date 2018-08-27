Frotcast 380: Je Suis Paul Flart, With George Chen And Johnny Taylor Jr.

Guess what, kiddies, it’s your favorite: a Patreon-only episode! It’s available for all donor levels and you can get it here.

This week on the Frotcast, we talk about the biggest miscarriage of justice of the modern era. That’s right, I’m talking about “Paul Flart,” the farting security guard who got fired simply for being so good at farting (who now has a Patreon of his own). Should we write letters to our congressmen? Was Paul Flart inspired by the famous Frotcast segment “Paul Blart Presents?” Helping us ponder these questions and more are comedians Johnny Taylor Jr. and George Chen, the latter of the SupDoc documentary podcast. We also talk cults, Asia Argento, the Boots Riley/Spike Lee feud, and of course, we devote a good 10 minutes to Matt’s weird childhood masturbation stories. This one is for the Patreon donors! Enjoy!

#Content

10:30 – More cult weirdness, courtesy of “Dear Franklin Jones”

15:00 – Talking Asia Argento

21:00 – The comics talk almost being part of a Fyre Festival-style failed comedy festival

30:00 – The Ballad Of Paul Flart

46:20 – Matt tells a story about finding his mom’s vibrator and masturbating with it.

56:00 – Boots Riley on BlacKkKlansman being pro-Cointelpro

