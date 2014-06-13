A friend of mine snapped this shot of a barista dressed like Bane from The Dark Knight Rises at a Starbucks here in San Francisco this morning, obviously, we’re big fans of awful food puns around here (see also: Wu Tang Flan, our ideas for movie-themed food trucks), so we decided to have a little fun with it. And by fun, I mean come up with the dumbest Starbucks puns we could possibly think of.
Froth-am’s Reckoning: Fun With Bane The Barista
You have my permission to use our free wi-fi.
+1
“Theatricality and deception are powerful agents to the decaffeinated.”
“The drive thru? Time to go mobile”
Ah, yes… I was wondering what would break first… Your spirit, or your fifty-dollar bill?
“You’ll just have to imagine the whipped cream!”
Take control of your latte! This is the instrument of your caffenation!
These have cost you your strength. Victory has decaf you.
Maybe he’s wondering who orders an extra shot of espresso before throwing themselves out of a plane?
Oh, you think the dark roast is your ally, but you merely adopted the dark.
Guy: I paid you a small fortune.
Bane: And this gives you extra syrup over Cream?
The powerful will be dripped from their filters and cast out into the cold world that we know and endure.
“I AM the League of Baristas, and I’m here to fulfill Howard Schultz’s destiny”
“Your espresso machines, gratefully accepted, we will need them”
“You don’t fear decaf…you welcome it. Your refreshment must be more severe.”
Being a barista really is back-breaking work.
“Perhaps he is wondering, why would you heat a macchiado before throwing it in the microwave?”
Petyr: Well, congratulations! You served me a coffee! Now what’s the next step in your master plan?
Bane: Making you poop… immediately!
I’ve gotta get a picture of my buddy who bartends with his Bane mask on. Him taking the empty beer pitcher and doing some Bane quote puns (regarding beer and co.) has become a regular thing at the place.