Full Skyfall trailer: James Blond vs. Blond Bardem

After the jump, I’ve got the full-length trailer for Skyfall, the 23rd James Bond film, starring Daniel Craig and directed by American Beauty‘s Sam Mendes. This time around, Bond comes back to MI6 after having been presumed dead for a year, only to face questions about whether he’s lost a step. Considering the character would be about 100 years old by now, give or take, I’d say he looks pretty good. But I hear you can defy aging as long as you wear Omega watches, drive Aston Martins, drink Heineken, wear Armani suits, etc. Oh well, at least they got the movie made. As badly in debt as MGM was, we should be happy it’s not called “Skyyfall.”

I like that they got a non-action movie guy to direct, it gives me hope that the action sequences won’t be all shaky-cammed to sh*t. Then again, that was what I thought about Marc Forster before Quantum of Solace. Still, it looks good so far. Also, and this is neither here nor there, but I think it’d be a pretty baller move if there was a scene where Bond takes his underpants off without pulling his pants down like in Zoolander.

Opens November 9th.

UPDATE: Here’s the international version of the trailer, which is slightly different.

