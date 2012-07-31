Full Skyfall trailer: James Blond vs. Blond Bardem

After the jump, I’ve got the full-length trailer for Skyfall, the 23rd James Bond film, starring Daniel Craig and directed by American Beauty‘s Sam Mendes. This time around, Bond comes back to MI6 after having been presumed dead for a year, only to face questions about whether he’s lost a step. Considering the character would be about 100 years old by now, give or take, I’d say he looks pretty good. But I hear you can defy aging as long as you wear Omega watches, drive Aston Martins, drink Heineken, wear Armani suits, etc. Oh well, at least they got the movie made. As badly in debt as MGM was, we should be happy it’s not called “Skyyfall.”
I like that they got a non-action movie guy to direct, it gives me hope that the action sequences won’t be all shaky-cammed to sh*t. Then again, that was what I thought about Marc Forster before Quantum of Solace. Still, it looks good so far. Also, and this is neither here nor there, but I think it’d be a pretty baller move if there was a scene where Bond takes his underpants off without pulling his pants down like in Zoolander.
Opens November 9th.
UPDATE: Here’s the international version of the trailer, which is slightly different.
I wish Bond would battle zombies just so you’d totally hate it.
It would be awesomely meta if James Bond had to stop being a spy for a while due to budget restrictions. Like he has to spend two weeks at a Minneapolis-St. Paul Days Inn for two weeks.
As opposed to staying two weeks for four weeks.
There’s a SNL skit of Steve Martin as 007 on vacation where he’s having to foot the bill for everything.
We forget that dude as a govt employee, he gets paid a govt salary. I don’t remember Hank Schrader rocking the Armani.
I’m pretty sure two weeks in that Days Inn would feel like four.
So am I still considered low brow if I watch this, LOVE IT, BUUUUUUUUT drink the Everclear and lime soda I snuck in via empty Heineken bottle with my pinkie extended? Cause that’s the plan and I’m really hoping to class it up a bit.
This looks awesome but please gawd tell me that Javier Bardem uses a compressed air gun to shoot an agent standing behind him and then does his hair with it. I’d also settle for anything involving said compressed air and the line “No Mr. Bond, I want you to dry”
Since the Daniel Craig films are essentially a reboot, I think we should start a viral campaign to reprise Mr. Wint and Mr. Kidd.
I opt for John Malkovich to play both, if only to hear him snark-shout “HE WAS TAKEN SICK – BITTEN BY THE BUG!”
Who cares about the disk drive- WHERE DID HIS EYEBROWS GO?!?!?!?
NPH and Robert Pattison FTW.
Quantum of Solace still owes me two hours of my life. Gemma Arterton was the only good part of that movie and they killed her off in favor of more desert parkour.
That’s what happens when you try to make a movie during a writers strike. However, that strike resulted in some of the funniest skits ever done on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.
Javier Bardem’s face with the stretching, etc. What happened?
It looks like they pulled Micky Rourke’s face over Meryl Streep’s skull.
Javier Bardem as Thulsa Doom in Skyfall.
“The character would be 100 years old by now”
Isn’t it kind of accepted now that 007/James Bond are code names, and aren’t meant to be the exact same guy?
If that were the case they should’ve brought Connery or Moore back to reprise their roles but in a more advanced position. Not M maybe but something higher up the ladder.
Except they leave out the part where the 007 gets killed. I only saw one 007 retire in the movies. I assume the rest are dead.
It is also kind of left in the dark cause why should we fallow his adventures if it’s not the same guy. I think it has more to do with everyone’s interpretation, or reality. All I know is that the guy described in Casino Royale by Vesper is Flemming’s Bond. So really I don’t know.
I thought this was a fan theory… Although if you think about it, it probably doesn’t change the stories all that much.
This ‘Dread Pirate Roberts’ theory has always annoyed me. I’m one to see it as what it really is, same character, just different actors.
I’ll take mine flaxen, not browned.
A terrorist organization has uploaded the identities of Mi6 agents to YouTube? So I have to wade through “FIRST!!1!!1” comments and shitty auto-play advertisements to see this trailer of a super-spy wading through “FIRST!!1!!1” comments and shitty auto-pl-BRRAAAAAAAAAHMM!!!!
So it looks like the villain is a computer wizard? Casting his spells on computers with all his super gibberish typing.
Shhhh. Don’t want to get the remaining members of the Who to get any concept album ideas.
SOLD. That shit looks so fucking dope. The train-jump, tie-straighten was the TRUTH. And I wish I talked like Javier Bardem.
And there’s a huge difference between Sam Mendes and Marc Forster…..Sam Mendes has an EXTENSIVE theater background, so not only does he have an eye for composition, he also is (if I can say this without sounding like a total film douche) an “actor’s director.” But seriously, he is. Marc Forster doesn’t appear to have either of those traits. Marc Forster is vanilla ice cream; Sam Mendes is one of those fancy ice creams with caramel and pecans and cursive writing on the wrapper that I can never afford when I go to the corner store. ALSO, my main man ROGER “MOTHERFUCKIN” DEAKINS shooting? Okay!
Although I dunno if I ever really wanted to see James Bond bro-ing it up in Cancun or whatever he appears to be doing in his off-time. That seems a little odd.
Whatever, he can bro out for five minutes if this movie will be that much better than Quantum of Solace.
Oh man, he can DAP and SWAG and ICE A BRO for a half an hour if it means we get a better film than Quantum of Solace.
Actually, lemme backtrack….I do think Quantum is better than everyone says it is. That having been said, the ACTION in Quantum is probably WORSE than everyone says it is. So yes; he can bro out like a total bro if it means we get competently shot action scenes.
I mean…that car chase that kicks off Quantum. I had NO clue what was happening. Maybe Marc Forster is really a genius and he did that purposefully, kinda like Gaspar Noe’s Enter the Void opening credits. Just a visual assault of chaos that catches you off guard and leaves you receptive to whatever else comes next.
Or he just fucking sucks at shooting action.
Did Bardem fire a muzzleloading pirate gun about two thirds of the way through, or was that just me?
pingu is Q, QQ?