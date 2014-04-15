Watch Your Favorite TV And Movie Characters Hilariously React To The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Purple Wedding

If you haven’t watched the second episode of Game of Thrones‘ fourth season (“The Lion and the Rose”) and you’ve somehow managed to not have it spoiled for you yet, don’t scroll down. You’ve marched this far through the spoiler minefield, please don’t let me be the one to ruin this for you.
If you have seen the episode, you probably reacted to a certain moment during the “Purple Wedding” with absolute glee. Now it’s time to see how some of your favorite movie and TV characters reacted to that infamous scene. Spoiler alert: Hilariously.
I’ll be back.
Only in a rerun.
YOU LOSE. GOOD DAY SIR!
This video was painfully not funny. Who edited this, a senior in high school?
Thank you! I thought it was just me and a massive sense of humor fail.
That was stupid, and not “funny stupid”.
Agree.
Meh, the Aaron Paul bit was pretty nice.
The rest was… yeah, not funny.
Yeah, look at how sharp the knees are! Way below my standards.
YEAH, BITCH!!
This was painfully not funny.
Um, uproxx commenting is a bit whack.
I know it was stupid but Aaron Paul made it all better.
Jesus, fix the friggin comment section! I have to log in under my shitty dangerouslysingle blog name from two years ago!
I’ll be the first to admit that the word “Hilariously” has gone the way of “Epic”, “Literally” and “Fail” (THANKS, OBAMA) but I really can’t be too upset at anything with Jim Carrey’s Big Gulp scene shoehorned in to it (Thank you, Mr. Obama!)
The thanks to Mr. Obama joke is just as hilarious..
I thought it was going t be tapes of actual celebrities reacting to watching the death scene.
The video sucked, but the weird Spider-Man water commercial that popped up before it was oddly mesmerizing.
What a load of shit.
Seriously?
Whoever posted this should be flogged.