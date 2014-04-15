Watch Your Favorite TV And Movie Characters Hilariously React To The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Purple Wedding

If you haven’t watched the second episode of Game of Thrones‘ fourth season (“The Lion and the Rose”) and you’ve somehow managed to not have it spoiled for you yet, don’t scroll down. You’ve marched this far through the spoiler minefield, please don’t let me be the one to ruin this for you.

If you have seen the episode, you probably reacted to a certain moment during the “Purple Wedding” with absolute glee. Now it’s time to see how some of your favorite movie and TV characters reacted to that infamous scene. Spoiler alert: Hilariously.

Worldwide Interweb