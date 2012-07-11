'Gangster Squad' Has Another Trailer, Not Nearly Enough Ryan Gosling

Due out on September 7, Gangster Squad technically doesn’t qualify as a summer blockbuster, but it’s most likely going to produce like one at the box office. Starring Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Vince’s spirit animal, Nick Nolte, Gangster Squad is the story of a team of Los Angeles police badasses in the 1940s that does everything within the law and beyond to keep the mafia from planting its roots on the west coast. Basically, it’s a lot like Three Ninjas.
In the new trailer – after the jump – we’re shown a lot more yelling and crinkled facial expressions by Sean Penn, but not as much Baby Goose as we deserve. That got me thinking – you know what would be great? An animated film called Gangster Goose, in which Gosling plays a daddy goose who teaches kids that it’s important to put family first. But instead of violence, he’ll defeat the police with hugs.
(Via Deadline)
*No-goodnik
Also, when the fuck did these sites start sourcing videos from other sites blocked at my damn job? If I kill myself, only Uproxx can be blamed.
I’ll still blame Nancy Grace
The video is blocked? It’s just YouTube.
Don’t tell my secret girl, but during prohibition I got hooked on recreational hugs.
I chew on these to look tough. Ha ha. I love you matches!
Emma Stone in the 40s? Someone has a vintage boner.
If anyone can cancel out Sean Penn’s dickishness, it’s Baby Goose.
Serious question:
Did James Elroy franchise out his LA series to someone else? Mickey Cohen and Joey Stompanato are both in this, what gives?
*Johnny Stompanato
Considering those were both real people (and could pretty much therefore be used in any movie,) I’m not sure what James Ellroy has to do with this.
You realize that Cohen and Stompanato were real people, right? Just because Ellroy wrote about them, that doesn’t mean he has the rights to their life stories.
Guts, Talent and Faster Typing.
I don’t know what it is about the line at the end but the whole “You can’t do X you’re a cop” Cop proceeds to do X is on the list of the most bad-ass things a cop can do.
shouldn’t that be Gangster Gander?
I hate myself.
is it just me, or has anyone else noticed a recent trend of putting hip-hop or rap in trailers for movies that take place in other time periods?
Urban anachronism is really hot right now. Also called “awhackronism” or “anachronizzle” depending on the neighborhood.
I would have been ok with it if J-Hova dropped some sick lines about bitches’ gams.
Don’t know if this has ever been on FD before but I recently saw this at my local B&N.
[www.barnesandnoble.com]
Ugh. That shit is a book? I always thought that was one of the lamer and more derivative of the “hey girl” memes. Get it? It’s “hey girl” and feminism. Hurp.
I am unfamiliar with the “hey girl” memes. I guess I’m bad at the internet.