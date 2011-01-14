GARY BUSEY WAS FRAMED! (and other stories)

GARY BUSEY WAS FRAMED! A couple of loser photographers called the cops on Gary Busey, saying he was driving drunk. Only when the cops stopped him, they found that he was “perfectly sober” (is that possible?), and it turned out, the couple who called them only did it so they could take pictures. These butthorns should be sentenced to a headbutting most thorough. Besides, you don’t need a zoom lens to take pictures of Gary Busey, just a freshly-killed deer carcass and a pillow case full of tennis balls. Trust me on this. |TMZ|
New picture of Captain America (Chris Evans) in his suit. Eh, it’s okay, I guess. I sort of expected America to have a bigger dong bulge. |WWTDD|
Adam Sandler will play Andy Samberg’s father in I Hate You Dad, despite them being 12 years apart in real life. I was worried Sandler was pulling Samberg, the funniest SNL castmember by far, into his vortex of lazy pandering Sandler’s been in for the last few years. But the script comes from David Caspe, with a re-write by David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer) and Ken Marino (Party Down), both of whom bring the funny on Children’s Hospital. Is it too much to ask for a Sandler comedy that doesn’t play to Kevin James’ sensibilities? I hope not. |THR|
The Rite poster looks just like cult classic, The Room. Weird, right? |via|
Paul Dano to join Robert DeNiro in ‘Another Bullsh*t Night in Suck City’. Dano will play Nick Flynn in the adaptation of Flynn’s memoir, DeNiro will play his father. (I saw Nick Flynn read once. He was good). The title refers to homeless life in Boston. Bawston? Wait a second, cawksuckah, don’t you mean SAWX city? |TheWrap|
Whoa, Drive Angry 3D suddenly looks awesome. After the jump, see (NSFW) video of Nic Cage delivering my new favorite one liner:
“I never disrobe before a gun fight.” (The topless chick is Charlotte Ross, not that you even noticed her with Nic Cage in the room.) |via Egotastic (NSFW)|
Movies Opening Today: The Dilemma (Allan Loeb script, barf), The Green Hornet (at the very least, the director painted me a tranny), Barney’s Version, Hood to Coast, and Ong Bak 3.
If you must watch Sunday’s Golden Globes, don’t forget our drinking game.
Florida is a pretty big state, dude.
In the banner pic, Busey was actually campaigning for Pete Zah, running for county comptroller.
Gary Busey was perfectly sober, but the police had to ask him to remove the straitjacket before going back out on the road.
I didn’t realize that ninjas fought in World War II.
Another Bullshit Night in Suck City describes every recent DeNiro film.
Nic Cage acts with all the subtlety of a flashing neon rainbow sledgehammer to the groin.
If it’s a hit, it looks like Captain America will finally give steampunk it’s much needed push into mainstream America. Because that’s what we need right now, more cosplay weirdos running around.
I understand Cage not disrobing before a gunfight, but what about before a swordfight?
So, they’re framing A-list celebrities now, eh?
Anyone wanna start listening to Dennis Quaid?
Cage doesn’t disrobe before he hits women, either. He just changes into a bear suit.
The cops determined Busey was sober when they had him snort a straight line while he touched his nose.
He may be framed,
He may be lamed,
And sometimes blamed,
But never tamed
never tamed…
Our Gary Busey
Oh, come on. Busey is probably suspected of drunk driving and/or public drunkenness every time he goes out in public.
Didn’t Charlotte Ross have a starring role in a Showtime series, and was a main character on NYPD Blue? Now she has to fuck Nic Cage in a blatant rip-off of Shoot’em Up?
By the way, Gary Busey never has sex using an erect penis. He fucks you with his teeth.
Fun Fact: David Wain and Ken Marino were both on The State during the early 90s, which I actually thought was funny back when I was a stupid little kid. I remember Ken Marino played a guy who would show up to parties and say, “I want to dip my balls in it”, in reference to the punch bowl, or the jar of mayonnaise, or the vat of pudding, or whatever was in the room . So, he’ll always be the ball dipper to me.
/no homo
//ok, sure, what the hell… homo
The OG Teabagger, so to say.
Busey was busy winning the arm-wrestling match with the gear shift and eating half of the steering wheel as a prize.
“Anyone wanna start listening to Dennis Quaid?”
What? Goddammit! I’ve been persecuting the wrong Quaid.
I like my Quaids like I like my women.
Tied up in the trunk of your car?
Delighted when you take hold of their penis?
I think I was more blown away by this sexually charged gunfight when I saw it three years ago in Shoot ‘Em Up – at least Clive Owen had the decency to let Monica Bellucci finish before pulling out. Then again…tittays.
See how sober YOU look driving around with one coyote whelping pups in the glove compartment and a live beaver hat on you butthorn!
Hey Gary Busey, Gary Busey called; he wants his crazy back.