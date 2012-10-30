George Clooney is making a Nazi movie with Bill Murray and James Bond

According to reports, George Clooney is set to plant his bony ass back in the director’s chair this March, when he’ll be directing The Monuments Men – not to be confused with Kirk Cameron’s Monumental – with a cast that includes Daniel Craig, Bill Murray, Cate Blanchett, The Artist’s Jean Dujardin, John Goodman, Hugh Bonneville and Bob Balaban. Holy hell, that might beat Moonrise and Seven Psychopaths for best cast ever assembled. I mean, except for Cate Blanchett. I can’t stand that showboatin Australian.

The drama, which was scripted by Clooney and partner Grant Heslov [who previously co-wrote Ides of March and Good Night and Good Luck], confronts the final chapter of Germany’s rule, which came down to the absolute destruction of everything that makes a culture keep its standing, including the lives that are lost and the sacrifices that are made.

Good lord that is a horrible sentence. My grandpappy didn’t shoot Nazis for you to spew passive voice horsesh*t like that. Sorry, carry on.

All of this is in danger of being lost forever as Hitler and the Nazis try to cover the tracks of a murderous regime. A crew of art historians and museum curators unite to recover renown works of art that were stolen by Nazis before Hitler destroys them. Alexander Desplat is doing the score, and the crew is the same as from the Ben Affleck-directed Argo. [Deadline]

Gee, I wonder if Daniel Craig will play one of the Nazis. Anyway, the Argo parallel is interesting, because coming out of Argo, we were arguing about who’d had the most successful directing career, Ben Affleck or George Clooney. I have to give the edge to Affleck, mainly on account of Leatherheads sucking so bad (Good Night and Good Luck was pretty dull as well). But maybe Mayor Cloonsberg can turn things around with this one – Bill Murray, John Goodman, and Bob Balaban is pretty much the most unstoppable cast ever. And finally we get to focus on the real heroes of the second world war, the art history majors.

In conclusion, here’s a gif of Jean Dujardin doing a French surf rap.

Doog loss far bonks?

