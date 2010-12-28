George Lucas Wannabe Heads to Court for Cat Marinating

Nothing I write here is going to outdo the original headline:
Man jailed, accused of trying to marinate his cat
BUFFALO, New York (Reuters) – A western New York man appeared in court on Friday to face animal cruelty charges, after trying to marinate his cat so he could eat it, authorities said.[maybe he just wanted it to feel delicious. -Ed.]
Police discovered the cat in the trunk of a car being driven by Gary Korkuc, of Cheektowaga, N.Y., when they pulled him over for running a stop sign in August. He fled to Maryland following his arrest but was extradited back to Buffalo late on Thursday.
The animal was found in a liquid mixture of oil, crushed pepper, salt and other ingredients. Korkuc told police it was in preparation for a meal.
The cat, a male, survived. Several baths cleaned him of the concoction, and he seemed to be in good health otherwise, said Erie County SPCA spokeswoman Gina Browning.
Korkuc, 52, appeared in Buffalo City Court, where he is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to an animal and several traffic charges.
I’m just gonna go ahead and state the obvious here: who the hell marinates a live cat? Only the Japanese start preparing the animal while it’s still alive. Was it a Kobe cat? Jeez, at least shave the thing first. Otherwise you waste all that flavor on the fur.
The cat was adopted almost instantly following the incident, Browning said. “We had a list of people who wanted to adopt this cat,” she said. [Reuters]
Reached for comment, George Lucas said, “And it would’ve been mine too, if it hadn’t been for those meddling kids,” while angrily rubbing his palms together.
This is all a misunderstanding officer. See, what the Devil really told me to do was sing to it, but sometimes when he growls at me through the toaster, his voice gets muffled.
Too selfish and needy? This guy has broken up with me a dozen times.
Now that cat will spend the rest of his life marinating his owners furniture in the smell of his piss.
Cats are selfish and needy?! Tell that to my cat, who wakes me up at 3:00AM so I can pet her.
Cat-marinating is a class C feliney.
*spins bowtie, heads to corner to poop just outside the litter box*
Michael McDonald begat Kenny Rogers; Kenny Rogers begat George Lucas; George Lucas begat Alf.
But you have to marinate the cat alive if you plan to eat it alive. How else are you supposed to qualify as a third degree Mason in Western New York?
In China, Trunk Marinated Cat is a number 37.
Number 38 is Toilet Boiled Hydrax.
Don’t cry for this guy…once he gets out of jail and performs at an MVP level in the NFL everyone will forget this transgression and his life will return to normal.
The headline of the Reuter’s story is “Man Jailed, Accused of Trying to Marinate his Cat”. No, no, no. He most certainly succeeded in marinating that cat. He was trying to cook it.
In his defense, that was Melissa Lee Williams’ cat and Gary didn’t want her to cut his fucking throat.
By the looks of Gary, I think this was as close as he has ever been to applying a wet rub to a pussy.
I don’t like to talk about it, but i used to live in Buffalo and work in Cheektowaga, and this is seriously the kind of shit that goes down every day. Remember, Rick James is from Buffalo.
The Mighty Feklahr is certain that African American terrans would not bother marinating an item they would never eat.
I prefer to shackle cats inside a tiny box like veal.
“IT RUBS THE OIL AND PEPPER ON ITS FUR OR ELSE IT GETS THE HOSE AGAIN!”
Everytime I try to marinate pussy the girl gets mad because I mispronounce Worcestershire.
One thing about Gary: He’s a man about it/ He’s a man about it/ He’s a man about it…
Jessica Simpson has agreed to go the Sarah McLachlan route and donate her singing talents to help raise awareness for the problems of cat marination in America today just as soon as she can get her mouth to stop watering.
I’ll give the guy credit, he’s adventurous. Most people would have stuck with the tried and true Vinegar and Water recipe.
It’s not like a fat bitch pulled a knife on him and told him to eat her pussy…
If you’re gonna eat a cat, there’s only one way to skin it: Brazilian.
Sadly, when police questioned Mr. Korkuc about their surprising finding in his trunk, he did not have the wherewithal to tell them “Well, I guess the cat’s out of the bag, and he smells delicious.”
He was on his way to ask Ryan Gosling to help him tenderize it.
No matter how delicious it might be, ALF would never eat a Kobe cat because he hates n*ggers.
Katie Kouric did what to her…?!
Oh. GARY KORKUC. Never mind.
Big deal, he’s just a supplier for China Express.
Does that really look like the face of a man who would marinate a cat and eat it alive?…yes, yes it does.
Sounds like one Fancy Feast.
Any word on whether or not he had a beard before this whole episode began?
That man is a catastrophic failure.
the only way to eat a cat is in tacos
He was just bringin it as an offering to his twi-tard girlfriend.
I don’t see what the big deal is, really. I get oil, crushed pepper, salt and other ingredients all over my face whenever I eat pussy too.
I should really think about dumping Bryce’s grandma.
Durst? Really?!!
BONG!!!!!!!!!!
BAH! QOVLPATH HADIBAH KOTAL GAH SOQ’BE!!!
FFFFFFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU…
Fek yeah! Way to show me how it’s durst.
This is what I do I sit on you, sit on you, right on your lap.
/hopes someone gets that
That cat is so fat I can only imagine a Russian doll situation where Gary was trying to make the large cat tasty enough to stomach just so he could get to the smaller, more delicious cat hidden inside.
In all seriousness, I really hope there are PETA members suffering from aneurysms after hearing about this.
/That’s my metaphorical crossing of forearms over my crotch while partially thrusting my hips.
//Basically I would like for PETA to suck it.
Gary L Korcuk or Richard Kuklinski? -mob hit man and notorious hobo killer practicing on dozens of homeless on the streets of NY learning his perfect killing methods earning him the title “The Ice Man” from the FBI.
[img530.imageshack.us]