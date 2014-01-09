Gerard Butler Might Star In The Totally Unnecessary ‘Point Break’ Remake

Despite the fact that the 1991 action classic Point Break has already been remade as the Fast and Furious franchise, as Vince has pointed out oh-so-often, Alcon Entertainment is still pushing ahead with an actual remake that will once again pit Johnny Utah and Bodhi against each other in the high octane world of bank robbers and action sports. Fittingly, The Fast and the Furious cinematographer Ericson Core is set to make his directing debut with this remake, while Kurt Wimmer (Equilibrium, Salt, Law Abiding Citizen) has written the screenplay.

As for the stars, the Hollywood Reporter claims that Gerard Butler is the man that Alcon wants to fill Patrick Swayze’s unfillable shoes as the poetic, surfing, skydiving Ex-President Bodhi. Butler will probably take the role because his language has no word that means “No.”

… set in the international world of extreme sports as opposed to the Southern California surf scene of the original. The plot of an FBI agent infiltrating a crime ring as well as the names of the principal characters remain the same. Butler will play Bodhi, an expert extreme-sports athlete who seeks nirvana through the conquest of a series of athletic feats such as surfing 100-foot waves. He saves Johnny Utah, the undercover FBI agent, and brings him into the fold of international criminals. The part of Utah is not cast yet. (Via THR)

Okay, so the difference seems to be that instead of just a surfer and skydiver, Bodhi will be a total extreme sports enthusiast, and instead of just a string of bank robberies in SoCal, the Ex-Presidents will be committing crimes all over the world. Got it.

Look, I understand, the almighty dollar and all that bullshit. Will this at least have Anthony Kiedis making a stupid face and talking like he’s in slow motion? Because I’m willing to give it a chance if that’s the case.