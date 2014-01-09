Gerard Butler Might Star In The Totally Unnecessary ‘Point Break’ Remake

Despite the fact that the 1991 action classic Point Break has already been remade as the Fast and Furious franchise, as Vince has pointed out oh-so-often, Alcon Entertainment is still pushing ahead with an actual remake that will once again pit Johnny Utah and Bodhi against each other in the high octane world of bank robbers and action sports. Fittingly, The Fast and the Furious cinematographer Ericson Core is set to make his directing debut with this remake, while Kurt Wimmer (Equilibrium, Salt, Law Abiding Citizen) has written the screenplay.
As for the stars, the Hollywood Reporter claims that Gerard Butler is the man that Alcon wants to fill Patrick Swayze’s unfillable shoes as the poetic, surfing, skydiving Ex-President Bodhi. Butler will probably take the role because his language has no word that means “No.”
… set in the international world of extreme sports as opposed to the Southern California surf scene of the original. The plot of an FBI agent infiltrating a crime ring as well as the names of the principal characters remain the same.
Butler will play Bodhi, an expert extreme-sports athlete who seeks nirvana through the conquest of a series of athletic feats such as surfing 100-foot waves. He saves Johnny Utah, the undercover FBI agent, and brings him into the fold of international criminals. The part of Utah is not cast yet. (Via THR)
Okay, so the difference seems to be that instead of just a surfer and skydiver, Bodhi will be a total extreme sports enthusiast, and instead of just a string of bank robberies in SoCal, the Ex-Presidents will be committing crimes all over the world. Got it.
Look, I understand, the almighty dollar and all that bullshit. Will this at least have Anthony Kiedis making a stupid face and talking like he’s in slow motion? Because I’m willing to give it a chance if that’s the case.
DOWNGRADE!
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH, so much stupid!
They better bring back those tasty meatball subs. Get me three of those.
Utah! Get me two!
BOOYEAH!
Thank you both for that.
No.
Didn’t Gerard Butler remaking Point Break already not work in Chasing Mavericks?
Eh I dont think there was a string of bank robbing surfers in that. I think it was Gerard Butler was a surfer and mentored some kid because he wanted to bang his mom.
Chasing Mavericks was a remake of North Shore.
Who the hell is going to play Pappas?
Patton Oswalt.
Jake Busey.
Sounds like a job for Nick Nolte since everything about this idea needs to burn.
Mickey Rourke?
Fuck that, have Gary Busey reprise the role and I will see this movie twice.
BUTTHORN!
Gerard Butler has co-starred with Heigl. He clearly has no fucks to give.
There is no way they could even get close to the greatness of the original. And with Gerard Butler as Bohdi they basically are just giving a giant middle finger to fans.
Leonidas is no Dalton/Bodhi, sirs.
This is your wake up call!
Keanu Reeves has not aged, so he can easily replay Johnny Utah.
This. A million times.
He could play ALL the roles!
I would watch the f’ing h e double hockey sticks out of a Point Break where Keanu is in all of the rolls. Oh crap, you said roles. My bad. Still would watch on repeat.
One thing. Swayze was 35 in 1991 so it was semi-believable that he was a surfer slacker bank robber. Butler is 45. In which extreme sport will he be participating? Wheelchair polo?
Joint Break
↑ +1m that was excellent
To somewhat quote Anthony K in the original….”This…will be…a waste…of time”
Why does Anthony’s stupid smirk get a shout out, but nothing for the scene where he shoots himself in the foot. God that was good.
For fuck’s sake, leave something alone, Hollywood.
$10 says we’ll get a Justin Beiber cameo replacing the Anthony Keidis cameo to fill the “biggest douchebag in music stuntcasting” role.
Damn I was going with the Jonas Brothers.
little wayne.
I’m smelling casting of C-Tates as Utah…although he may be too expensive now…and Nic Cage as Pappas, since he’s about like Butler and just can’t say no. I could actually did Cage dropping the “Utah…get me two!” line, but you know that shit won’t make it in
In Wicker Break the good cop always wears a bear suit… especially when retrieving bricks from the bottom of the pool.
CAge and C-Tates – you know what, I would see the fuck out of that.
Can we get something for Jonah?
This idea is shit. A tiny bit less shitty, though, would be if instead of remaking it, they make it a sequel with Keanu Reeves playing an older Johnny Utah.
Now that I could get behind! Seeing Keanu Reeves tell the new Quarterback Punk named Freddie Dakota the line “Dakota, get me two!” would actually be pretty rad! LOL
I wish movie executives who greenlight this shit would pull a Johnny Utah and jump out of a plane without a parachute.
Actually, with the way a lot of remakes fail and lose the companies money, I guess figuratively they’re doing just that.
Take solace in the fact that almost any actress will be an upgrade to Lori Petty as Tyler.
Yes, but the scene where she changed from her wetsuit into regular clothes on the side of the road always made my pants feel a little funny.
1991 Lori Petty was just fine!
OH & they BETTER include the frustrated shooting into the air scene! That one is a classic & was used in Hot Fuzz.
This! a thousand times this. “Ever fired your gun in the air and yelled, ‘Aaaaaaah?'”
Fuck right off!!! Gerard “my mouth is constantly full of saliva” Butler?! All of the no’s!!
Swayze’s shoes as Bodhi are not impossible to fill here. Just put Matthew McConaughey in the role and start counting the dollar signs.
This. And Keanu is an older Johnny Utah. Make it a prt 2 not a remake with McConaughgy as a bad guy. And Woody Harrelson needs a role
Kathryn Bigelow only won the oscar for “The Hurt Locker” because she was snubbed for the original “Point Break”
I don’t totally mind this because it’s just one more recycled movie used up. Soon they’ll run out and get to the remake we all really want to see: The Last Starfighter!
Stop making surfing movies Butler you’re a damn kook as it is.
Shia la bouf as johnny utah.
no football, badminton and a torn ACL and kite surfing.
No robbing banks but fake target gift cards.
There I said what everyone was thinking. rake the millions in.
I can’t wait for the coked-out Tom Sizemore cameo.
The greatness of the original cast is highlighted by the fact that no one has even mentioned McGinley yet. How do you replace him -or any- of the original cast?
Hey Vince, if I get you tickets for Point Break Live will you go?
If you’re going to remake it with an actor in his forties why not just use Keanu?