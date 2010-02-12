GET HIM TO THE GREEK HAS A TRAILER

In Get Him to the Greek, Jonah Hill needs Russell Brand to bang Nia Vardalos before midnight when she turns back into a werewolf. Okay, not really. It stars Russell Brand and Jonah Hill in what’s hopefully Laverne & Shirley to Forgetting Sarah Marshall‘s Happy Days (rather than, say, Joey to FSM‘s Friends *shudder*). FSM director Nick Stoller returns to direct in his second feature, which is good, but he also has writing credits on Fun with Dick and Jane, which scares me, because that movie wasn’t just unfunny, it was like an electromagnetic pulse that knocked out humor in a five-block radius.
The trailer’s sorta meh. Could go either way. And I’m still not sold on Russell Brand. He’s moderately funny, but it seems like he’s gone far not necessarily because he’s amazingly talented, but because he’s reasonably funny and has a schtick. Like if he was as funny as he is without the eyeliner and the stupid hair and the tight pants and all that bullsh*t, would you really be able to pick him out of 10 other guys at a comedy club? Doubtful. I’m not saying he won’t ever win me over, it’s just that when, say, Ricky Gervais came over from England, no one had to tell me about his book and his life and his huge stand up career to keep me from automatically wanting to kick his ass.
Also available in HD at Apple. Hey, Apple, how bout you stop making oversized iPhones for a second and get me some embeddable videos.
Am I the only one here that violently hates Russell Brand? Like as in I want to BTK that MF with a pair of pliers and a blowtorch?
Fek? You around anywhere?
no one had to tell me about his book and his life and his huge stand up career to keep me from automatically wanting to kick his ass.
Which is the only natural reaction when you hear someone say the word “petrol”.
I violently hate the fact that Russell Brand gets to tittyfuck Katy Perry every night so yes
He has ruined Katy Perry for me.
I will bet you any amount of money that immediately after this film’s release, people will be talking about how it’s another movie where every single funny bit was in the trailer and the rest was just sappy bullshit filler.
Is it okay for me to trash Jonah Hill for playing the same fucking character in every movie?
I agree Ers. Fuck him up. Some of my anger could stem from the fact that he gets to squeeze Katy Perry’s sweater puppies, but most of it comes from what amounts to his “Michael Cera” syndrome. Yeah, I went there.
Well, that sure looks like a good movie. If by “good” you mean
FAR
KING
SHIT
My plan is to feed Jonah Hill enough Jolt Cola and Fun Dip to put him into his famous sugar-induced “Berserker Mode.” When the dust settles, and Hill digests, Brand will just be an unfunny dump we can flush away.
Look, I don’t care if an American comedian makes fun of America or especially George W. Bush, but when Russell Brand did it, he reopened the Revolutionary War.
katy perry ruined katy perry for me
If there is a God, Russell Athletic will beat the crap out of Russell Brand on Judgement Day.
Didn’t Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhall already make “Get Him In the Greek”?
Russell Brand::Ricky Gervais as Larry The Cable Guy::Average Filmdrunk Commenter
Katy Perry’s songs ruined Katy Perry for me.
If she was a deaf/dumb ex-Christian attention whore, we’d get along fine.
Am I the only one here that violently hates Russell Brand? Like as in I want to BTK that MF with a pair of pliers and a blowtorch?
Fek? You around anywhere?
Well, if we go just by what He has in the trunk of His ice cream truck, we’re gonna have to settle for vice-grips and a blowtorch made with a lighter and a can of WD-40.
Reporter: What do you think about Jonah Hill’s death?
John Goodman: I told that kid to slow down.
*gladly donates three half-empty cans of fly-spray*
*for the “finishing” touches*
Works for me so long as you remember to bring the chips.
When I first saw Russell Brand, I wanted to hate him and his eyeliner and tight pants, but then he ended up having some genuinely funny lines in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.
And since Superbad, Jonah Hill hasn’t done me wrong yet. People like to say he just plays the same part, but he’s a much more timid character in this than he was in Superbad. But even so, I don’t necessarily think its a bad thing if you have a gimmick and you wanna run with it. Sure we all love our versatile actors who can play varied roles, but John Wayne and Clint Eastwood played the same parts over and over again and people don’t really jump on them.
So I’ll see this and give it its fair chance. Trailers blow in general, so I can’t judge it by the trailer. Plenty of great comedies had awful trailers.
The Mighty Feklahr finds it telling that He is so often associated with “violent hatred”.
If Jonah keeps growing at this rate, he might have to consider changing his surname.
To “Morbidly Obese”.
I don’t know what they’re planning on doing once they get him to that racist’s grave site.
Russell Brand is proof that British accents aren’t always charming.
Stop wearing more eyeliner than most women, jackass.
Moron Movie Executive: “ok, so pitch to me this Jonah Hill/Russell Brand film in 3 words or less”
Pitchman: “Bullshit, bullshit, bullshit”
MME: “Sold! here, have a cigar. What other actors from our past movies can we recycle?”
silverscreenstoner you forgot
(takes cigar, shoves up ass, eats cracker)
Russell Brand – no doubt a funny English man, come on people he’s a genius!
and fits as a rock star, just see how his fictional band’s album soar high on the charts and selling thousands
Get Him to the Greek did really gave him so much fame in the US