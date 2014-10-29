Prepare Yourself For The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Porn Parody, ‘Gnardians Of The Galaxy’

#Guardians Of The Galaxy
Senior Editor
10.29.14 22 Comments

It’s a tough job keeping you abreast of all the upcoming porn parodies, but someone has to do it, and that’s why I’m here, and I’m not wearing a bra. Our friends at Woodrocket, who previously brought us Game of Bones, Bob’s Boners, Laid Runner, and The (Bed)Room, have informed us that they’ll soon be shooting their take on this year’s highest-grossing (domestically) release, Guardians of the Galaxy. The title? Gnardians Of The Galaxy: 50 Shades Of Groot. Only one ‘X’ in “Galaxy,” talk about restraint.

Gnardians of the Galaxy: 50 Shades of Groot is looking like it could be the most entertaining genital-filled super hero team sex spoof of all time!

In honor of James Gunn’s Marvel movie masterpiece becoming the highest grossing film of 2014 domestically, and the recent announcement of the upcoming sequel, WoodRocket.com knew that now was the time to begin work on showing the world what real space genitals should look like.

Gnardians of the Galaxy: 50 Shades of Groot will be written & directed by Lee Roy Myers.

“I think that Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the greatest super hero movies of all time. I am very excited to add penetration.” says Myers.

The cast has not yet been set, but assuming someone’s going to have to f*ck a raccoon, I hope they’ve got your mom on speed dial.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSCREEPIN GYLLENHAALGNARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: 50 SHADES OF GROOTGuardians of the GalaxyLEE ROY MYERSPORN PARODYPORN PRESS RELEASESWOODROCKET

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP