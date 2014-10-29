Prepare Yourself For The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Porn Parody, ‘Gnardians Of The Galaxy’

It’s a tough job keeping you abreast of all the upcoming porn parodies, but someone has to do it, and that’s why I’m here, and I’m not wearing a bra. Our friends at Woodrocket, who previously brought us Game of Bones, Bob’s Boners, Laid Runner, and The (Bed)Room, have informed us that they’ll soon be shooting their take on this year’s highest-grossing (domestically) release, Guardians of the Galaxy. The title? Gnardians Of The Galaxy: 50 Shades Of Groot. Only one ‘X’ in “Galaxy,” talk about restraint.

Gnardians of the Galaxy: 50 Shades of Groot is looking like it could be the most entertaining genital-filled super hero team sex spoof of all time!

In honor of James Gunn’s Marvel movie masterpiece becoming the highest grossing film of 2014 domestically, and the recent announcement of the upcoming sequel, WoodRocket.com knew that now was the time to begin work on showing the world what real space genitals should look like.

Gnardians of the Galaxy: 50 Shades of Groot will be written & directed by Lee Roy Myers.

“I think that Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the greatest super hero movies of all time. I am very excited to add penetration.” says Myers.