Prepare Yourself For The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Porn Parody, ‘Gnardians Of The Galaxy’

It’s a tough job keeping you abreast of all the upcoming porn parodies, but someone has to do it, and that’s why I’m here, and I’m not wearing a bra. Our friends at Woodrocket, who previously brought us Game of Bones, Bob’s Boners, Laid Runner, and The (Bed)Room, have informed us that they’ll soon be shooting their take on this year’s highest-grossing (domestically) release, Guardians of the Galaxy. The title? Gnardians Of The Galaxy: 50 Shades Of Groot. Only one ‘X’ in “Galaxy,” talk about restraint.
Gnardians of the Galaxy: 50 Shades of Groot is looking like it could be the most entertaining genital-filled super hero team sex spoof of all time!
In honor of James Gunn’s Marvel movie masterpiece becoming the highest grossing film of 2014 domestically, and the recent announcement of the upcoming sequel, WoodRocket.com knew that now was the time to begin work on showing the world what real space genitals should look like.
Gnardians of the Galaxy: 50 Shades of Groot will be written & directed by Lee Roy Myers.
“I think that Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the greatest super hero movies of all time. I am very excited to add penetration.” says Myers.
The cast has not yet been set, but assuming someone’s going to have to f*ck a raccoon, I hope they’ve got your mom on speed dial.
Pocket Rocket, the talking vibrator.
When it comes to consent in space, “I am Groot,” means, “I am Groot. “
Bonan the Ass-crusher*
DROPPIIIIIIIINNNNN GROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOTS
I kind of wish they’d try to go back to the Paul Thomas/John Leslie style of porn films from the late 80s and early 90s. Chameleons with Ashlyn Gere and the divine Deidre Holland was like the Jacob’s Ladder of porn at the time. Hell, make something as wacked out as Latex with Sunset Thomas in her prime. These casting couches videos of today are shockingly unerotic. Slimy scumbag “producers” oozing themselves on oftentimes clearly creeped out girls with their faces fuzzed out so that they somehow remain anonymous in the entire casting process. Dude, if you want to be in porn be a man and be like Rocco or John Dough or Peter North. You are nailing gorgeous women. All of the guys are dying to be in your shoes. Embrace it.
“Dude, if you want to be in porn be a man and be like Rocco or John Dough or Peter North. You are nailing gorgeous women. All of the guys are dying to be in your shoes. Embrace it.”
John Dough took this comment literally.
I dunno, I like the skeezy, terribleness of it all sometimes. The porn stars aren’t even good enough actors to make the non-gonzo stuff worthwhile anyway.
That said I’ve been going 3 days strong without abusing the glove, so to speak, apparently pornography rewires the brain and ruins peoples’ motivation. Or something, I dunno I haven’t finished reading the article.
“What a bunch of gaping a-holes.”
Rocket Racpoon: “OhhhoohhoooHH!”
StarWhore: “That’s a fake orgaism.”
Rocket Racpoon: “It’s real!”
I assume he’ll be the guy with the mop and bucket.
assuming someone’s going to have to f*ck a raccoon, I hope they’ve got your mom on speed dial
I think I’ve worked it out. Vince pays other people to handle things any time he can’t insult someone’s mom at the end of the post.
Shit, did Schnitzel Bob tell you?
Penile sorcery!
Considering he created PG Porn, I wouldn’t be surprised if Gunn himself did a cameo.
I am Groot. I am Groot! I am Groot! IamGroot! IamGroot! IamGroot! IamGroot! IamGroot! I AM GROOT!!!! (panting) I am Groot.
I hope there’s a sexy scene of Peter saying goodbye to his mother.
+1 Wincest
$10 Rocket is played by a black guy.
I see what you did there, honky.
Does anyone receive royalties for Bow Chicka Wah Wah because I’d expect some old school classic porno grooves to feature heavily on the soundtrack.
I can’t wait to start telling people how excited I am to add penetration to everything.
Red Rocket Raccoon.