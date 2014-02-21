Gina Carano Is Kicking Ass Again In The Trailer For ‘In The Blood’

For some reason, a lot of people didn’t like Haywire, as Gina Carano’s first ever motion picture starring role has a surprisingly low audience rating at 40% on Rotten Tomatoes. But then it also has an 80% score from critics, so I guess some people liked it a lot better than others. The point is that with her combination of very good looks, strong fighting ability and decent acting, it’s surprising that Carano hasn’t been more of an action star since she hasn’t been competed in MMA since 2009. That’s all a moot point now, though, because she’s back in the first trailer for In the Blood.
In this film, Carano plays Ava, the wife of a guy played by Cam Gigandet, of all the lousy people, but once he goes missing after an accident, she hits the revenge trail to take on Danny Trejo and Amaury Nolasco, who are bigtime criminals in a foreign land. In the Blood looks cheesy as all hell, but I mean that in the best possible way. Except for everything involving Cam Gigandet, of course, because he ruins everything.
Oh, and a very obligatory:
She seems to be getting ready to take her place in the B movie throne room
Despite what proved to be a petty sketchy plot, I kind of enjoyed Haywire. Soderbergh framed the fight scenes wide with long takes which is something one rarely sees in action films, given that most actors don’t actually know how to fight, and 5-frame cuts are de rigueur. He also did an admirable job of working within her limitations as an actor so that she didn’t look like a total mouth-breather next to Michael Fassbender. That said, this one looks like it was shot on someone’s phone and promises to be entirely unworthy of discussion
Wait, haywire DOESN’T have insane close-ups and 5 takes in 4 seconds during action scenes? I may have to check that out.
Yeah, Soderbergh did a nice job with that one.
Gina Carano Superman Punch is the equivalent of Kate Upton Up Skirt Shot to me. Ok, equivalent is a strong word. It’s pretty sweet though.
Hah, zipline fail. I did not see that plot twist coming.
She reminds me of a young Steven Seagal. Looks, fighting bullshit, acting skills. That cannot be a good thing.
The movie even follows the Seagal pattern in that it’s a prepositional phrase.
“In the Blood” falls right into place with “Under Siege,” “Above the Law,” “Out for Justice,” “On Deadly Ground,” “Inside the Kimono”….
Sweet jesus… I hadn’t noticed the title fell straight from the SS random phrase generator. It is a good thing, says marketing.
Was that Treat Williams? That is never a good sign.
It looks OK but the sound effects for punching are comically bad, 80’s daytime tv bad!
Foley editors gotta get work somewhere.
I’m okay with this if the end of the movie is her finding out Cam Gigandet died when he fell from the zipline.
Can we make it that he was paralyzed in the fall, and then skull-fucked by wild boars for the next three days until he died?
That would be pretty damn funny. Potential cult classic just for “ooh, uh, sorry everybody” moment at the end.
You had me at Luis Guzman.
Srsly tho, how was Gina Carano not cast as Wonder Woman.
She’s not a very good actress.
And Gal Gadot is?
And Lynda Carter was?
My favorite gif of all time.
Title is all wrong. In the Blood would make a fantastic period piece!
In the end it is revealed that the husband just wanted out from the marriage because Gina was smothering him.
Watch out for the flashback scenes between young Ava and her father Stephen Lang, those scenes are not B-movie quality …
Haywire was a good little movie. I did think her acting was a little on the wooden side but nothing a few acting classes won’t fix. WB completely blew not casting her as Wonder Woman.
After spending $500 on the entire cast and about three grand on the entire rest of the film, this would only need an audience of Danny Trejo’s second-cousins to make a profit.
QUICK SOMEONE GREENLIGHT A SEQUEL
She was pretty good as the Terminator on Almost Human… but probably because like Arnold, she didn’t really talk or interact with anyone much and just stared at things menacingly. I hope they bring her back if the show gets renewed.
Also this:
This has TREAT WILLIAMS! the poor mans Tom Beringer – and star of The Substiute 2,3 and 4.