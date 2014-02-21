Gina Carano Is Kicking Ass Again In The Trailer For ‘In The Blood’

For some reason, a lot of people didn’t like Haywire, as Gina Carano’s first ever motion picture starring role has a surprisingly low audience rating at 40% on Rotten Tomatoes. But then it also has an 80% score from critics, so I guess some people liked it a lot better than others. The point is that with her combination of very good looks, strong fighting ability and decent acting, it’s surprising that Carano hasn’t been more of an action star since she hasn’t been competed in MMA since 2009. That’s all a moot point now, though, because she’s back in the first trailer for In the Blood.

In this film, Carano plays Ava, the wife of a guy played by Cam Gigandet, of all the lousy people, but once he goes missing after an accident, she hits the revenge trail to take on Danny Trejo and Amaury Nolasco, who are bigtime criminals in a foreign land. In the Blood looks cheesy as all hell, but I mean that in the best possible way. Except for everything involving Cam Gigandet, of course, because he ruins everything.

