Gonzo And The Swedish Chef’s Guide To Curling: The Latest ‘Muppets Most Wanted’ Ad

02.24.14

The 2014 Winter Olympics may be over and the world’s greatest athletes may be going back to not giving a crap about some city in Russia’s stray dog problems, but that doesn’t mean that we have to stop being fascinated with curling for the next four years. Hell, curling was one of the only sports that I watched during this year’s Olympic games in Sochi, and I still barely even understand the rules of that ridiculous ice sport.

Fortunately, Gonzo the Great and the Swedish Chef are here to help us better understand curling in the latest TV ad for the upcoming greatest sequel of 2014, Muppets Most Wanted. I can honestly say that thanks to this video, I am ready to pursue a career in professional curling.

