Got $1000? Val Kilmer Will Sell You A Sheet Of Metal With ‘GOD’ Painted On It

I don’t know how it took me until today to discover that ValKilmer.com had an online shop (thanks, Bill Dempsey), but I’m really glad I did. Otherwise I would’ve had no idea where I could buy a piece of sheet metal with “GOD” stenciled on it by a Top Gun cast member for $1000.
So modernist! I’d definitely buy that if I was trying to turn my apartment into a Chipotle. You wonder if this is what they worship in that 10 Things I Hate About You Guy’s cult.
Kilmer has actually stenciled “GOD” onto a variety of backgrounds (all hand-painted by Kilmer, his site assures), as well as some block sculptures.
He also has shirts and hats with a logo made from his name, and hot off the presses, here’s a “Synonyms for God Painting With Punk Colors.” Probably the punkest God painting since Piss Christ.
I poke fun, but credit where credit is due, those Citizen Twain shirts are pretty boss and I’m probably going to buy one. (in case you haven’t heard, “Citizen Twain” is the name of Kilmer’s stage show in which he impersonates Mark Twain, pretends to steer a riverboat, and sometimes says it’s okay for him to say the N-word because he knows 50 Cent).
I think Val Kilmer is my favorite crazy actor.
I’m starting to like the cut of this man’s jib as well.
I think the next National Treasure movie should be about Nicolas Cage trying to steal Val Kilmer’s poetry collection.
Throw in Gary Busey somehow and we got a movie.
I’d expect nothing less from Dieter Von Cunth.
He was Batman. So maybe his cowl was on too tight.
At first he was stenciling “Food” on sheets of metal, but all the late-night emergency visits to the dentist were starting to add up.
But does he sell that blue velvet Urban Sombrero?
I think he’s more self-aware and playful about himself than most thespians out there. His commentary track on Kiss Kiss Bang Bang with Shane Black and RDJ is hysterical. He seems a bit nutty, but compared to Vin Diesel, his website and Twitter stuff seems downright noble in comparison. At least he knows better than to take photos of himself soaping up his sack in the shower “just for the fans”
Sweatpants Boner?
Sweatpants boner.
Sweatpants boner!
Hahaha, he looks like a hamster in the banner. He IS a hamster, holy shit!
I believe they like to be called gerbil Americans.
My apologies.
Glad to see Val has slimmed down.
Val Kilmer looks like my dad without a beard. He even has the exact same haircut. I AM FREAKING OUT.