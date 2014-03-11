Here Is Video Proof That Wes Anderson Actually Directs With A Scarf On

#Wes Anderson
Senior Editor
03.11.14 12 Comments

In a lot of ways, I’m more interested in the construction of Grand Budapest Hotel than the film itself (our review here). It’s at least as much a music box or a ship in a bottle as it is a film, and an amazingly impressive ship in a bottle at that. Here, courtesy of TheFilmStage, we have 13 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage from the movie. Probably the least surprising part is that we see Wes Anderson directing the film while wearing a scarf. He’s actually wearing what looks like a tweed jacket, a shirt, a wool sweater vest, AND a scarf. I’m convinced the man doesn’t have sweat glands.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=311660f242d34861aeb2143482b280c6&ec=w4dmd0azry6Vkz5BW9-oGwCYLQrnd1vR

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#ec=h3dmd0azoFxSqPGydG_25QLc93IVjMtP&pbid=311660f242d34861aeb2143482b280c6

Here’s where it opens this weekend:

MARCH 14, 2014

ATLANTA, GA
AUSTIN, TX
BERKELEY, CA
BETHESDA, MD
BOSTON, MA
BOULDER, CO
BROOKLINE, MA
BROOKLYN, NY
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CAMPBELL, CA
CHICAGO, IL
DALLAS, TX
DENVER, CO
ETOBICOKE, ON
EVANSTON, IL
FAIRFAX, VA
HOUSTON, TX
HUNTINGTON, NY
IRVINE, CA
KEW GARDENS, NY
LA JOLLA, CA
MANHASSET, NY
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PALO ALTO, CA
PARAMUS, NJ
PASEDENA, CA
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
PORTLAND, OR
RED BANK, NJ
SAN DIEGO, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SAN JOSE, CA
SAN RAFAEL, CA
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SEATTLE, WA
SHERMAN OAKS, CA
TORONTO, ON
VANCOUVER, BC
WASHINGTON, DC
WESTBURY, NY

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wes Anderson
TAGSFeaturettesGRAND BUDAPEST HOTELScarvesWES ANDERSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP