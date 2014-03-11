Here Is Video Proof That Wes Anderson Actually Directs With A Scarf On

In a lot of ways, I’m more interested in the construction of Grand Budapest Hotel than the film itself (our review here). It’s at least as much a music box or a ship in a bottle as it is a film, and an amazingly impressive ship in a bottle at that. Here, courtesy of TheFilmStage, we have 13 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage from the movie. Probably the least surprising part is that we see Wes Anderson directing the film while wearing a scarf. He’s actually wearing what looks like a tweed jacket, a shirt, a wool sweater vest, AND a scarf. I’m convinced the man doesn’t have sweat glands.

