Here Is Video Proof That Wes Anderson Actually Directs With A Scarf On

In a lot of ways, I’m more interested in the construction of Grand Budapest Hotel than the film itself (our review here). It’s at least as much a music box or a ship in a bottle as it is a film, and an amazingly impressive ship in a bottle at that. Here, courtesy of TheFilmStage, we have 13 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage from the movie. Probably the least surprising part is that we see Wes Anderson directing the film while wearing a scarf. He’s actually wearing what looks like a tweed jacket, a shirt, a wool sweater vest, AND a scarf. I’m convinced the man doesn’t have sweat glands.
I’m kind of disappointed he’s not also on a moped with his second unit director in a sidecar.
I saw him do a Q and A and he was so nice and gracious and self-deprecating. He even tried to make sense out of peoples’ ridiculously nonsensical questions in a very kind and humble manner. It made me like him even more.
No scarf, but he was wearing a mustard yellow corduroy suit.
Wes sure has perfected the “pedantic academic” aesthetic.
He looks like he runs the menswear department of one of those higher end J. Crews that you find in fancy malls.
Fancy malls are weird and unnatural.
Sweet baby Jebus people! Did nobody notice that he LITERALLY prances out of and into the shots? @0:41, first vid.
Has anyone considered he maybe has horrible scarring on his neck, or, you know, just likes to get choked out during sex? (C’mon, I can’t be the the only one with a scarf collection rivaled only by that of the armada).
In his defense it does look rather cold there.
No knit cap to go with the scarf?
/disappointed
I wonder how long it takes to soak out the espresso macchiato stains.
