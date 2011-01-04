Greasy Sax Dude Played in the Orange Bowl

Long before he showed up on Saturday Night Live or Eastbound and Down, Greasy Sax Dude, aka Timmy Cappello, the sax player from the intro to Lost Boys, was a fixture here on FilmDrunk. I’m not trying to brag or say anyone ripped me off, I just wanted to congratulate my readers for being in a place that’s always on the cutting edge of remembering stuff from the 80s.

Reader Larry recently discovered that Cappello has a doppleganger down in Palo Alto who does his honkin’ and thrustin’ on the fields of gridiron. Stanford destroyed Virginia Tech 40 – 12 in last night’s Orange Bowl, but credit Tech for holding the fullback Marecic to just four yards on three carries with one touchdown. A guy that slippery can’t be easy to tackle.