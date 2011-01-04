Greasy Sax Dude Played in the Orange Bowl

Senior Editor
01.04.11 13 Comments

Long before he showed up on Saturday Night Live or Eastbound and Down, Greasy Sax Dude, aka Timmy Cappello, the sax player from the intro to Lost Boys, was a fixture here on FilmDrunk.  I’m not trying to brag or say anyone ripped me off, I just wanted to congratulate my readers for being in a place that’s always on the cutting edge of remembering stuff from the 80s.

Reader Larry recently discovered that Cappello has a doppleganger down in Palo Alto who does his honkin’ and thrustin’ on the fields of gridiron.  Stanford destroyed Virginia Tech 40 – 12 in last night’s Orange Bowl, but credit Tech for holding the fullback Marecic to just four yards on three carries with one touchdown.  A guy that slippery can’t be easy to tackle.

Marecic's touchdown dance


Around The Web

TAGSGREASY SAX DUDELOST BOYSONLY SORT OF MOVIE RELATEDOWEN MARECICTIMMY CAPPELLO

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP