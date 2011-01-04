Greasy Sax Dude Played in the Orange Bowl

Long before he showed up on Saturday Night Live or Eastbound and Down, Greasy Sax Dude, aka Timmy Cappello, the sax player from the intro to Lost Boys, was a fixture here on FilmDrunk. I’m not trying to brag or say anyone ripped me off, I just wanted to congratulate my readers for being in a place that’s always on the cutting edge of remembering stuff from the 80s.
Reader Larry recently discovered that Cappello has a doppleganger down in Palo Alto who does his honkin’ and thrustin’ on the fields of gridiron. Stanford destroyed Virginia Tech 40 – 12 in last night’s Orange Bowl, but credit Tech for holding the fullback Marecic to just four yards on three carries with one touchdown. A guy that slippery can’t be easy to tackle.
I’m scared shitless he’s about to jump in a pool or something and I think we all know he can’t swim. I CAN’T SAVE YOU GREASY SAX MAN! YOU’RE TOO SLIPPERY!!!
*sob
His performance was the highlight of Corey Haim’s funeral, other than Corey Haim being dead.
/Santa Carla is an easy drive from Palo Alto. Just sayin.
I STIIILLL BELIEVEEE!!!!!!
Lince, Kahless is disappoint.
[kahlesshateswbc.blogspot.com]
What does Kahless have against Greasy Sax Dude?
If Greasy Sax Man jumped in my pool, I wouldn’t be too worried about trying to save him. I would be more worried about my pool all of a sudden looking like BP was drilling there.
I would’ve imagined that the full-length-of-the-endzone slip n slide would be his go to touchdown celebration
His coach always had a bitch of a time getting him to stop breaking into song whenever he announced it was time to do Oklahoma drills.
More like woppleganager.
His name anagrams to “ICE CREAM NOW!”
Kahless doesn’t have anything against Greasy Sax dude, The Mighty Feklahr just loves to blogwhore here (and your consequential agitated solicitude that manifests when people criticize your work).
Translation: He was just looking for an excuse to post the new picture He felt was clever, and freak you out.
The Mighty Feklahr also likes to durst Filmdrunk at lunch time.
Sergio!