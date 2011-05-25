Green Lantern got Milk, a new trailer

Got Milk’s latest print ad shows Ryan Reynolds in skin-tight spandex with a post-money shot milk mustache,
just as he often appears in my prison fantasies GRRR, FOOTBALL! It blows my mind every time I take the time to think about it that “Got Milk” has proven itself one of the most enduring advertising slogans of all time, and that’s to say nothing of the fact that we have Michael Bay to thank for it all.
Meanwhile, The Green Lantern also released a new trailer, which you can watch below. This one does a more thorough job explaining the Green Lantern mythology to the people who’ve never read the comic books, i.e. 99.9% of the population. It revolves around having your entire existence validated by a ring, so girls should love it (the ones who go to Kate Hudson movies, anyway). The spot also has plenty of new footage from the film, and boy, is there any shot in this movie that isn’t at least 60% CGI? Not that this would ever happen, but say for the sake of argument that Green Lantern won an Oscar, I think the director and producers should have to sit there and clap while 15 Koreans chugging Red Bull collect the trophy. It’s only fair.
Opens June 17th
every comic fan knows green lantern is just a wack imitation quasar. what a piece of shit that green latern is.
If Sinestro isn’t the bad guy it’s pretty obvious they’re expecting sequels.
My Reynolds Radar just went off!
Goddammit, WHY IS HE STILL WEARING A SHIRT?! Or a unitard. I don’t know. I just know that I don’t like it at all.
Patty he is wearing computer jizz
He’d better be drinking his milk cuz Patty’s gonna jump his bones!
If you could make a green construct moon out of spareribs, would you eat it?
That’s some homogenization right there.
so what i dont get is: does that ring like lactate? is that what it does? cause i am pretty sure thats fucked up.
15 Koreans chugging Red Bull would just jack off all over everything. I know this because I know a thing or two about Koreans.
Automan would smoke this tool.
Word.
So if he drank Banana flavored milk, would it kill him?
I already know drinking milk can help you build muscle but my question is does drinking Ryan Reynolds’ sperm make you look like Ryan Reynolds? My, uh, friend wants to know
The next poster has milk from Sarsgaard’s teats.
I’m not sure if “milk” is the right word for what he’s producing…
Can somebody explain to me why all these people drink like a two year old. Get these people a fucking sippy cup and a napkin. Was the Jamacian you pay to follow you around and wipe your holes on holiday? You know, the former au par to your kids that you promoted to hole wiper because she actually enjoys assplay unlike your wife who still gets all cunty until her anus stops weeping blood. When you eat a steak does some of it wind up on your forehead? If one of these twats tried to apply ketchup to a hot dog I bet the place ends up looking like Sharron Tate’s bedroom. Fucking spazmodic dipshits.
Srsly, these ads piss me off.
I asked Jamie Alexander to see Green Lantern with me and she asked who?
Then she shoved a sword up my ass.
Oh, Chino, thank you for the sex pun I couldn’t think of.
Milk, the other white skeet.
The only thing not CGI on that poster is his Beavis-styled haircut.