Green Lantern got Milk, a new trailer

Got Milk’s latest print ad shows Ryan Reynolds in skin-tight spandex with a post-money shot milk mustache, just as he often appears in my prison fantasies GRRR, FOOTBALL! It blows my mind every time I take the time to think about it that “Got Milk” has proven itself one of the most enduring advertising slogans of all time, and that’s to say nothing of the fact that we have Michael Bay to thank for it all.

Meanwhile, The Green Lantern also released a new trailer, which you can watch below. This one does a more thorough job explaining the Green Lantern mythology to the people who’ve never read the comic books, i.e. 99.9% of the population. It revolves around having your entire existence validated by a ring, so girls should love it (the ones who go to Kate Hudson movies, anyway). The spot also has plenty of new footage from the film, and boy, is there any shot in this movie that isn’t at least 60% CGI? Not that this would ever happen, but say for the sake of argument that Green Lantern won an Oscar, I think the director and producers should have to sit there and clap while 15 Koreans chugging Red Bull collect the trophy. It’s only fair.

Opens June 17th