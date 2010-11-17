Green Lantern Trailer Leaks Early

The trailer for Martin Campbell’s Green Lantern has leaked a little early, but that’s nothing to hold against it. What are you, my girlfriend? Anyway, it starts out with Ryan Reynolds playing Hal Jordan, just your average Joe. You know the type: hot-shot, womanizing ne’er-do-well fighter pilot with a suspiciously-hot female superior who’s always telling him to get it together. If you’ve met one, you’ve met them all. He may be a litte rough around the edges, but he’s gotta look good if he’s ever going to get a space alien to put a ring on it, so he takes his shirt off a lot.

Then one day, wouldn’t you know it, a cheesy-ass looking alien comes down from heaven to tell him spandex is in again, and Hal Jordan becomes THE Green Lantern. And you know what that means. That’s right, now he has the power to, uh… drive his Jeep fast. And… get beat up. And, uh, “create stuff he sees in his mind.” (I don’t know either, dude). Then Peter Sarsgaard shows up with a huge-ass forehead. But a couple cuts later, wouldn’t you know it, Peter Saaaarsgaaaard’s forehead is EVEN BIGGER. Did I say a villain with a giant forehead? I did indeed. Oh I know, I was as surprised as you are. Luckily Ryan Reynolds won’t be fighting him alone, because now he has his ring, his skin-tight suit, and his magical crotch bulge. I’m sure he’ll save the day, but will he conquer his fear and win the heart of his love in the process??? I sure hope so. He’s such a sweet boy.

[via ComicBookMovie]